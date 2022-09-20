Driver cited after Smithville school bus crash investigation

SMITHVILLE — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit has concluded its investigation into the school bus crash that occurred during the morning bus route Sept. 12 on Mt. Olivet Road.
According to the documentation released from the Sheriff's Office, the investigation included interviews of the driver and witnesses, on-scene analysis, and a review of video on-board the bus. The driver, 40-year-old Alissa M. Batliner, has been issued a traffic citation for careless and imprudent driving.
According to the state, anyone charged with careless and imprudent driving that results in a crash in Missouri faces a mandatory court date and a Class A misdemeanor. Penalties for a Class A misdemeanor can be as high as a year in jail or a fine up to $2,000.
Smithville’s school bus company is DS Bus Lines. In a statement from the bus company, "The DS Bus Safety Team was dispatched immediately to the scene of the accident, and is cooperating fully with the local authorities and school district in their investigations. The DS Bus Safety Team will also complete its own internal investigation, with the goal of preventing additional incidents like this in the future. ... The leadership team at DS Bus sends its well-wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in this unfortunate accident."
According to the crash report, deputies determined she was momentarily distracted at the time of the crash, went off the roadway and then overcorrected, resulting in the bus ending up on its side.
In the statement from investigator, Sgt. Devin Lambeth, "Mt. Olivet Road in the area of the crash site is described as a rural 2 lane Asphalt roadway with no shoulders with a 10ft 6in Lane width. My investigation further revealed Driver 1 was distracted while operating the bus as it entered the curve, while traveling north on Mt. Olivet Road."
The report states that Batliner "failed to negotiate the curve which resulted in the bus dropping off the right side of the roadway." Lambeth's report states, Batliner "then overcorrected while attempting to steer back on to the roadway."
The bus traveled across the north and southbound lanes 61 feet, traveled off the roadway completely to the left and then traveled about 111 feet before the driver attempted to steer back to the roadway. Once the bus was back on the roadway, the tires reengaged with the pavement. The bus then rolled 1/4 turn to its driver side and slid approximately an additional 8 feet, where the bus came to rest on its driver side.
Two children and the driver were transported to a hospital, where they were treated and released the same day. The 30 Smithville elementary school students on the bus ranged in age from 5 to 12. They were triaged right after emergency responders and either sent home or to school. The bus was part of the Horizon Elementary bus transportation.
Deputy Mikayla Dobson took Batliner's statement, according to the investigation report from the Sheriff's Office.
"The driver, Alissa M. Batliner ..., advised that she lost consciousness after the crash and was having trouble recollecting exactly what happened. Batliner stated that she believed her passenger front tire went off the roadway on the right side. Batliner stated that due to the drop off, when she corrected the bus went too far to the left and left the roadway. When the bus hit the ditch, it flipped on its side. Batliner stated she regained consciousness after two bystanders approached and attempted to help her out of the bus."
