Driver cited after Smithville school bus crash investigation

Two students and the bus driver suffered minor injuries when a school bus overturned Monday, Sept. 12. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.  

 Submitted photo/Clay County Sheriff’s Office

SMITHVILLE — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit has concluded its investigation into the school bus crash that occurred during the morning bus route Sept. 12 on Mt. Olivet Road.

According to the documentation released from the Sheriff's Office, the investigation included interviews of the driver and witnesses, on-scene analysis, and a review of video on-board the bus. The driver, 40-year-old Alissa M. Batliner, has been issued a traffic citation for careless and imprudent driving.

