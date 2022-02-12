CLAY COUNTY — A Kansas City driver was killed Friday, Feb. 11, in a rollover wreck that occurred at the intersection of Northwest Barry Road and U.S. Highway 169 in Clay County.
According to the highway patrol, the wreck occurred before 1 a.m. Friday when Roberto Chavez, 41, who was not wearing a seat belt according to the crash report, drove a 2013 Buick northbound. The vehicle traveled off the road and overturned.
Chavez was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. What caused the crash is unclear.
