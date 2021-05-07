The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates in May:
Offices are closed Friday, May 7, in observance of Truman Day. Normal operations will resume on Monday, May 10.
They are again closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, June 1.
