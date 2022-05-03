CLAY COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies responding to a truck crash Monday, May 2, may have helped save a man’s life after they administered Narcan to the truck’s driver.

According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash, which involved the truck hitting a mailbox in Avondale, and found the driver unresponsive “and appeared to be overdosing on an opiate.” It was not reported what type of drug may have caused the suspected overdose.

“A deputy administered Narcan, then EMS arrived and gave another dose,” states a social media post from the sheriff’s office about the incident.

Narcan is a fast-acting drug that can reverse an opioid overdose, and sheriff’s deputies are trained in how to administer it and carry the drug while on duty.

“The driver breathed normally again and regained consciousness. He was transported to the hospital, where he recovered so well that he was released from the hospital quickly and was booked into jail for DWI.”