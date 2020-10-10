Drivers asked to stay alert during harvest time

Farming plays a vital role in Missouri’s economy, history and identity. In the coming weeks, farmers across the state will be harvesting their crops. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to share the road.

Drivers can expect to see an increase in farm machinery traffic, especially on rural highways, a highway patrol press release states reminding drivers to obey all traffic laws and remain vigilant. Farmers and motorists alike also are encouraged to be safe, courteous drivers.

In 2019, there were 193 Missouri traffic crashes involving farm equipment. In those crashes, three people were killed and 64 were injured.

“Driving is a full-time job ... for everyone,” the release states. “Distracted drivers are dangerous drivers. Whether driving a vehicle or operating farm machinery, you must pay attention to the roadway, other drivers and traffic signs.”

Farmers are encouraged to make sure farm equipment is properly marked with lights and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem when traveling on the roadway. If traffic accumulates behind a driver on the road where it is difficult to make a safe pass, the release states these equipment drivers should pull off onto the side of the road in a level area, so vehicles can pass.

Farmers using heavy equipment should drive as far to the right as possible. “It’s harder to see those vehicles at dawn or dusk, so it’s recommended not to travel on the road during those times, if possible,” states the release.

Missouri law allows agricultural machinery and implements to be operated on state highways between the hours of sunset and sunrise for agricultural purposes provided such vehicles are equipped with the required lighting. Like other motor vehicles, most modern farm tractors have seat belts.

“Always use a seat belt when operating a tractor equipped with a rollover protection structure,” the release continues.

Often, all-terrain vehicles are used for agricultural purposes. ATVs being used for farming can only travel on highways during daylight hours and must be equipped with lights, a bicycle flag and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem. The law requires anyone under the age of 18 to wear a safety helmet when operating an ATV. The patrol however, recommends operators wear a safety helmet regardless of age.

Stay alert for slow moving farm equipment, the release states. When coming up behind a tractor or other farm machinery, slow down and be patient. Drivers should wait to pass until they have a clear view of the road ahead and there is no oncoming traffic.

Collisions commonly occur when a motorist tries to pass a left-turning farm vehicle. A tractor that appears to be pulling to the right side of the road to let motorists pass may be preparing to make a wide left turn. Drivers are encouraged to watch the farmer’s hand and light signals closely.

“It’s important to pay close attention to farm equipment entering and leaving the highway from side roads and driveways. Special attention must be paid when traveling at dawn or dusk when the sun makes it difficult for drivers to see,” the release states.