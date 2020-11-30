LIBERTY — Three drop-off sites for the Liberty Community Christmas Tree can be found in the city. To assist, the sites are the Historic Downtown Liberty office, 117 N. Main St. Suite B; Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road and Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St. Collections are through Dec. 4.

This year, the Liberty Community Christmas Tree program will be supporting 370 families with 945 children and 106 senior households. According to the event organizers, this is an increase from last year, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hailey Kellerstrass, Liberty’s community services manager, said last year there were 300 families with 800 children as well as 135 senior households. While senior households declined, family applications went up by 70 as did the number of children served by 145.

To assist in the food drive, donations needed include peanut butter, jelly, canned meat such as chicken or tuna, canned soup, canned or dried fruit, applesauce, canned vegetables, crackers, pasta sauce, pasta (in boxes to avoid smashing), and dried herbs and spices such as oregano, basil, cumin, pepper, rosemary, thyme and cinnamon.