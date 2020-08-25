Drowning victim recovered at Liberty’s sports complex

LIBERTY — Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s water patrol division recovered the body of a missing 19-year-old woman around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, from a pond at Capitol Federal Sports Complex, located at 2200 Old Missouri Highway 210 in Liberty.

The search for the woman began after emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, from a woman who witnessed the 19-year-old enter the pond and not resurface, according to a statement from Capt. Andy Hedrick, the Liberty Police Department’s public information officer.

Liberty Police and Fire departments responded to the scene Monday and checked the area, but could not locate the woman. Additional resources from the Kansas City Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to the scene to perform water search and recovery efforts.

The search was suspended overnight Monday and continued Tuesday morning, when the woman's remains were recovered.