GLADSTONE — Clay County Sheriff’s Office will host a second drug summit in the office’s series on counterfeit pills and fentanyl at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Gladstone Community Center, 6901 Holmes St.

“Come learn how fentanyl is destroying lives in our community and how to prevent and treat opioid abuse. A mom who lost her son to a fentanyl OD also will share warning signs,” states a sheriff’s office release.

The sheriff’s office began hosting summits on what deputies are calling a dangerous epidemic and scourge of the Northland involving these opioid pills laced with fentanyl in the fall.