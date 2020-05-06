EDGERTON — A water boil advisory is in effect in Edgerton after a water main break occurred at the intersection of Shafer Drive and Platte Avenue. Edgerton is located near Smithville Lake.
"(There is) a boil advisory, not an order, for all residences that receive water from us," states a city social media post.
