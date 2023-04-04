SMITHVILLE — Voters in Smithville School District boundaries voted to retain incumbent Susan Whitacre on the school board and also voted in favor of adding Patrick Nichols and Stacia Cudd to its ranks.

Whitacre thanked everyone who came out to vote in this election. She netted 797 votes cast between Clay and Platte county voters.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

