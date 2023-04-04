SMITHVILLE — Voters in Smithville School District boundaries voted to retain incumbent Susan Whitacre on the school board and also voted in favor of adding Patrick Nichols and Stacia Cudd to its ranks.
Whitacre thanked everyone who came out to vote in this election. She netted 797 votes cast between Clay and Platte county voters.
“I am looking forward to another three years,” she said. “Being re-elected is a testament that we are moving in the right direction. There are also several things to be excited about with the coming year as we are gaining a new superintendent, Dr. Mark Maus. We are starting our strategic plan. My reason to run, in part, was to be that more veteran member as we now have several newer members. I think this board does a good job of welcoming them and making sure they have the information they need. It’s a young board, but we will learn to work together.”
Nichols netted 939 votes from both counties.
“I’m really excited and ready to get to work,” he said. “I am enjoying the moment and the fact that the community has given me the opportunity to serve.”
Nichols also looks forward to seeing the vision and direction of Maus as well as the new high school principal, Scott Moore.
“I’m also thrilled that the $17.5 million bond passed,” he said. “It’s going to have widespread impact and it’s something everyone can get behind; it’s going to greatly improve students’ lives. I’m happy to see the safety and security measures as well as sidewalks and the HVAC for the two schools. I’m an engineer, so this falls in line with my personal and professional world.”
Cudd took 755 votes of those cast based on uncertified results.
“I’m honestly reserving the celebration,” she said. “The numbers are too close between Samantha Oryshyn and me. It’s still unofficial, but if I have been selected, it will be an honor to serve this community where I have spent my whole life. It will be a chance to serve the schools I came out of.”
Cudd said she is ready to go to work.
“I ran to help to continue moving the district forward,” she said. “I’m thrilled the bond issue passed. Th district did a good job communicating with the public and gaining the community support.”
Smithville bond issue
Smithville district leadership also placed a bond issue in front of voters. Now approved, the general obligation bonds of $17.5 million will be used for purchasing land, improving and constructing a new transportation/maintenance facility, installing safety and security upgrades and improving sidewalks among the projects listed. Voters approved the measure with 1,185 "yes" votes out of 1,233 votes total from Clay and Platte counties.
