LIBERTY — Liberty Hospital, 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, is a public hospital created for the benefit of the community. It is a political subdivision district hospital under Chapter 206 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri.
The public hospital is governed by a six-member, publicly elected board of trustees. Each board member serves a six-year term. One seat, currently held Anna Marie Martin, is up for election on the April 2021 ballot.
Those wanting to appear on the April ballot can file for candidacy in the hospital's administrative office. Filing is open form 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Jan. 19, with the exception of holidays. Filing cannot be done after 2 p.m. Christmas Eve, on Christmas, after 2 p.m. New Year's Eve or on New Year's Day.
For other details, call 781-7200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.