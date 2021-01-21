LIBERTY — Liberty Hospital, 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, is a public hospital created for the benefit of the community. It is a political subdivision district hospital under Chapter 206 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri.
The public hospital is governed by a six-member, publicly elected board of trustees. Each board member serves a six-year term. Current board member Anna Marie Martin seeks reelection. Michael Green also filed for the April ballot.
More candidate details will be published in a future print edition of the Courier-Tribune, online at mycouriertribune.com and in the Courier-Tribune NOW app.
