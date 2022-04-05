SMITHVILLE — In uncertified return totals in Clay and Platte counties for Smithville School District, Whitney Carlile and Scott Jacoby took the most votes out of five candidates, earning them election to a three-year seat each on the school board.
In Platte County, Carlile netted 104, or nearly 23%, and Jacoby received 136, or nearly 30%, out of the 455 total votes cast in the three precincts.
In Clay County unofficial returns, Carlile took 992 votes, or more than 26%, in the six precincts and Jacoby received 959 votes, or nearly 26%, of the 3,748 total votes cast.
“I told people in the community that your vote is your voice,” Carlile said. “We want to be part of our kids’ lives. It feels nice to win. I know this was a pivotal election in the community.”
Carlile said she plans to be more welcoming of those in the community who decide to attend board meetings, to listen to different views and tell them that it is OK to speak up.
“That’s what I’ve done,” she said. “I’ve never done this sort of role before so I know I have a lot to learn. If I can listen, ask questions and boldly speak, I think that is a main part of my role. I know what it’s like to not be heard. I want to be an advocate.”
With four children, Carlile said she is invested in the community and the schools.
“I know it’s a big responsibility,” she said. “It’s humbling, but I am excited.”
Jacoby agreed with Carlile that the campaign was complex.
“I imagine that the next couple meetings after the oath of office will involve a learning curve,” he said. “I am hopeful that my skill set, especially in government finance, will help with the challenges and fiscal matters coming in the next couple years.”
Jacoby said the coming Meta development among others that are within district boundaries will require funds to be protected.
“I believe people related to my common sense,” he explained. “The continuum within the district from preschool to graduation needs to be supported. The Northland is known for great schools and I want to help Smithville keep moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.