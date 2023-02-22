LIBERTY — Two candidates, Gieselle Fest and Shelton Ponder, are vying for the open First Ward seat on Liberty City Council on the April 4 ballot. The winner will serve a four-year term.
To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting Liberty, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name.
How do you define the role between elected leaders and residents?
Fest: “The taxpayers are the boss. Elected officials are to work with taxpayers. Together we must work together for our bright future.”
Ponder: “The role between elected leaders and residents is one of a liaison who will actively listen to and represent citizen concerns and then collaborate with city staff and council members to create viable solutions.”
What is your No. 1 goal if elected?
Fest: “My goal is simple, to make sure no new taxes without citizen approval, examine current taxes and review expenditures. Examine and ask if our tax dollars are being spent efficiently.”
Ponder: “My No. 1 goal for Ward 1 and other areas of the city is to improve safety and accessibility by creating and/or improving sidewalks for our students, seniors and our residents who are differently abled.”
Should the city take ownership of the cemetery land that includes the Confederate monument and remove the monument? Why or why not?
Fest: “No. This is a grave marker in a cemetery. 1. Deeded private property like our homes. 2. Local veteran burials are within inches of the grave marker. 3. Waste of tax dollars. The $20,000 lawyer bill could have filled around 130 potholes or 20 tactical body armor vests for the police department.”
Ponder: “I believe most of us would agree that Liberty is a better place than it was when the Confederate monument was erected in 1904 and that regardless of a position on the subject, no graves in any cemetery should ever be disturbed.”
Do you oppose TIFs on residential property? Why or why not?
Fest: “Yes. TIFs are traditionally used for commercial development. Each project is different. Future TIFs need to be carefully reviewed. New commercial sales taxes wouldn’t be received unless development is built. TIFs are just one tool, a no-risk, no-burden to taxpayers. TIFs make it possible to create infrastructure.”
Ponder: “I do oppose TIFs on residential property because they negatively affect the finances of our schools, libraries and hospital. These entities are serving the population of the residential areas that have received a TIF without receiving the tax funding to support those public services.”
Will you vote “yes” on the ballot question to add 3% city sales tax on retail marijuana sales in the city? Why or why not?
Fest: “I support marijuana-dedicated sales tax as additional (public safety sales tax) funding with the promise that police and fire maintain current funding. This would offset possible future financial burden to taxpayers. This should not be a new generation of taxes solely to give the government a new tax without an expiration date.”
Ponder: “I am completely in favor of the 3% city sales tax on retail marijuana sales in the city. That tax money is targeted to assist our police, firefighters and EMTs who are literally life-saving forces in our community. They need and deserve our support.”
How can the city work to bring and pay for more community events and amenities for families with older children/teens?
Fest: “State grants, private partnerships as well as our in-house city parks department. I believe, based on the current increased funding our parks department is receiving, along with existing staff, efforts could be prioritized.”
Ponder: “The city can continue to work with the tourism board to bring events that appeal to families with older children and teens. Members of the families in that demographic could be surveyed for ideas in terms of expanding amenities so that their needs can be best met.”
What businesses would you like to see added to the city and how will you work to attract them?
Fest: “I would like to see more unique businesses like Trader Joe’s and local entrepreneurial businesses. We need to work together with all our neighbors and maximize our tax-dollar buying power. We are stronger together. I would make a wish list and be proactive. Contact businesses and ask them.”
Ponder: “I support the expansion of small businesses in our community and would explore the creation of a Liberty small-business incubator to attract and assist those entrepreneurs.”
