LIBERTY — Two candidates, Gieselle Fest and Shelton Ponder, are vying for the open First Ward seat on Liberty City Council on the April 4 ballot. The winner will serve a four-year term.

To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting Liberty, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name.

Liberty First Ward City Council candidate Gieselle Fest explains the values she has that make her the best candidate for the open seat.

Liberty City Council candidate Shelton Ponder, running for the First Ward seat, shares his traits that make him the best candidate for the role.

