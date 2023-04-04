LIBERTY — Three out of the city's four wards saw challengers take on incumbents for the April municipal election in Liberty.
In Liberty's Third Ward, incumbent Kevin Graham retained his seat based on uncertified results from Clay County Election Board. Mike Hagan also won re-election to the Fourth Ward seat. In the First Ward, newcomer Shelton Ponder bested Gieselle Fest based on uncertified results.
Graham took 831 votes or 70% of the 1,180 votes cast in the Third Ward.
“I’m very happy that people recognize the good work we’ve done at the council,” he said. “I also appreciate my opponent, Todd Blair, who is an asset to the city.”
Graham has served for a decade and values the scope of the work that has been accomplished.
“We obviously will have a transition as Mayor (Lyndell) Brenton steps away and Greg (Canuteson) is sworn in,” he said.
As for projects coming up, Graham wants to see parks and recreation issues made a priority as well as infrastructure issues.
“Right now, I am celebrating the confidence of the voters,” he said.
Hagan ran a close race against opponent Josh Crawford in the city's Fourth Ward. Uncertified results show 423 or 53% of the votes went to Hagan compared to to Crawford’s 337 votes or 43% out of 793 votes cast.
“I’m thrilled to be returning to the council along with Greg, Shelton, Adam (Travis) and Kevin,” he said. “I’m also proud of those who put their name out there to run for council including Josh, Todd and Gieselle Fest. I commend them.”
Hagan said he follows Brenton’s words that Liberty City Council is a high-performing council and he wants to continue to see that council work together.
“We don’t have to agree on everything, but we can come together for the betterment of the city,” he said. “As for me, I want us to look at the long-term funding needs for public safety.”
Ponder took 563 votes, or 59%, of votes cast to Fest’s 393 votes, or 41%, of the 957 votes cast.
Greg Canuteson ran unopposed for the office of mayor and automatically wins. In Liberty's Second Ward, City Council candidate Adam Travis also ran unopposed, winning election.
Marijuana sales tax
Along with the council seats, Liberty voters also approved the 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales in the city on the April ballot. The issue passed with 78.% voting "yes" out of the 4,107 votes cast. The additional funds will be used for public safety.
