LIBERTY — Three out of the city's four wards saw challengers take on incumbents for the April municipal election in Liberty.

In Liberty's Third Ward, incumbent Kevin Graham retained his seat based on uncertified results from Clay County Election Board. Mike Hagan also won re-election to the Fourth Ward seat. In the First Ward, newcomer Shelton Ponder bested Gieselle Fest based on uncertified results.

