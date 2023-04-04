LIBERTY — With the uncertified count in for 27 precincts that vote for the Liberty School Board, incumbents Angie Reed, AJ Byrd and newcomer Jenn Bauer captured the votes necessary to be elected to the board of education Tuesday, April 4.

There were 19,838 votes cast with Reed capturing 3,649 or 18.39%; Byrd, 3,644 or 18.37%; and Bauer, 3,489 or 17.59%.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

