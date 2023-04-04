LIBERTY — With the uncertified count in for 27 precincts that vote for the Liberty School Board, incumbents Angie Reed, AJ Byrd and newcomer Jenn Bauer captured the votes necessary to be elected to the board of education Tuesday, April 4.
There were 19,838 votes cast with Reed capturing 3,649 or 18.39%; Byrd, 3,644 or 18.37%; and Bauer, 3,489 or 17.59%.
After the election results came in from Clay County Election Board, incumbent Reed said she is excited and received appreciation from people in the community who thanked her for what she does as a school board member.
“With eight people running for three seats, there was almost an endless number of combinations for the results,” she said. “I believe that voters rose to the occasion and supported me. I especially believe that teachers and staff who can vote in the district supported this retired teacher. They hear my questions that I ask during board meetings and the additional information I seek. The voice of teachers needs to be heard.”
Reed will start her fourth term with this win.
“I have pride in the district,” she explained. “The district does so many things well, and during my tenure, we have added so many programs and improvements. The year I started on the board, EPiC Elementary started. Now there is Northland CAPS and EDGE to name a couple.”
Reed is also pleased the two Liberty district questions passed: a $120 million bond issue for districtwide facility updates and a levy transfer that will move 50 cents from the district debt service levy to the district operating levy, which as district leadership describes it, will free up additional funds to be used to attract and retain staff.
“From inception to putting these issues to voters has been two years,” she said. “There are so many things to do in the district. I can tell you personally I am happy for multipurpose space additions for Discovery and South Valley middle schools. They were having PE in the hallways. EPiC gets a gym and Heritage gets $16 million in improvements. We are also going to free up money for raises. Teachers are never paid enough, but this keeps us competitive.”
Byrd said he is thrilled that Reed and he retained their seats.
“It’s time to get back to work,” he said. “The citizens spoke and recognized the hard work that the board is doing.”
The passage of the two questions also solidifies that trust in the board and the district leadership, Byrd said.
“It’s also a note of confidence for Steve Anderson (chief operations officer) and Dr. Jeremy Tucker (superintendent),” he said. “The citizens see the needs the district has.”
Bauer said she is glad the election is over and as with the incumbents, she is ready to delve into her new responsibilities.
“I know there is a learning curve, but I hope my current involvement in the schools gives me a knowledge base,” she said. “I want to ask questions and communicate with my constituents. It’s about transparency."
She is also grateful that voters approved the bond and levy questions.
“This will be our means to take care of the buildings we have; and if we take care of them, there’s overall pride from students, staff, parents and the entire community in those buildings,” Bauer said.
Questions 1 and 2
Both Liberty School District questions passed on Tuesday. Question 1, allows the district to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $120 million for constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing, equipping and acquiring new and existing district facilities. Out of 8,125 votes cast, "yes" votes were 6,466 or 80% of those cast.
Question 2 will increase the operating tax levy ceiling to $4.88 per $100 of assessed valuation according to the 2023 assessment. It will pay for capital improvements and general operating expenses including increasing compensation for employees. There were 8,062 votes cast and "yes" votes hit 5,281 or 66%
