KEARNEY — Candidate filing for election in April the Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District board is open until Jan. 19.
Filing hours with the board secretary are open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the district, 201 E. Sixth St. A $50 filing fee and statement of qualification under oath are required.
Candidate qualifications include being a voter of the district for at least one year prior to election and older than 24 years of age. Anyone with any “lucrative office or employment” under state to any political subdivision as defined in state statute is ineligible.
Filing will not be open when the district office is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
There are two seats in the April election, each carrying a six-year term. Kim Murphy and Mike Maher currently hold the seats.
For more details, call 628-4122.
