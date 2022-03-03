SMITHVILLE — When voting in the April election, voters in Smithville’s Second Ward will have two names from which to choose one candidate to represent them on the Board of Aldermen for the next two years.
Candidates are Ronald “Triple R” Russell and Debra Dotson. The Courier-Tribune asked each candidate biographical and issue questions related to the city that were submitted by voters.
For fairness in length to all, candidates were asked limit answers on issues questions to 50 words each. In addition to coverage here, extended coverage including videos of each candidate explaining why they think they should be elected is available at MyCourierTribune.com.
Answers are published in alphabetical order of candidate last name.
Do you believe TIFs should be granted to developers for land that is not blighted or otherwise undevelopable?
Dotson: “They should not be granted unless the land is blighted or undevelopable. The TIF Commission evaluates requests and acts as an advisor to the city.”
Russell: “I would urge caution on the use of TIFs in Smithville and look very closely at what areas and why they were deemed ‘blighted.’ If not blighted, then, no, I would not use. There are other tax break options that could be used for new business in Smithville.”
Should the police department be improved in terms of transparency and communicating data and information to the public? If so, how?
Dotson: “SPD and the city make good use of social media and the city website platforms. They should continue to use social media to inform and engage residents.”
Russell: “Monthly crime and conviction data, including comparison graphs, should be communicated to the public on the city’s website as well as a ‘Police’ section in a monthly city newsletter mailed to city residents and available to the public. Transparency and accountability.”
If elected, what would you do to improve and grow animal services like Megan’s Paws and Claws animal shelter in our community?
Dotson: “Smithville should continue to use grants, donations and volunteers to improve the animal shelter. Public/private collaboration is essential to create public awareness and raise funds to provide care and kindness to animals. This is gaining momentum in the community.”
Russell: “As the community grows, so does the need for increased animal services. Local communities should band together, develop and a submit proposal to Clay County for a no-kill animal shelter for dogs and cats, and possibly donate property. Promote new online tools utilized to rehome pets rather than kennel.”
How can parks and recreational offerings in the city be improved? And, how can/should the city pay for these upgrades?
Dotson: “Surveys have identified the direction the community would like our parks to go in the future. Grants and donations through the Legacy Fund and other sources could help reach those goals.”
Russell: “Analyze the current use of the city facilities and match availability to demand and forecast future demand. Plan according to forecast demand. In the 2021/2022 Smithville Citizen Survey, the residents would like a community center and a swimming pool. Paying would depend on the project size. Grants/federal assistance or taxes.”
Should city employees be required to live in city limits? Why or why not?
Dotson: “No. We need to find the best people for our city administration. Limiting these positions to only city residents would not allow us to find the best people to run the city.”
Russell: “Yes. Living in the city reduces traffic and weather-related delays to providing service to the community. Developing a sense of pride and ownership by working in the same city that you live in is a benefit to the community. Improvement in work-life balance is also a great benefit.”
How can an alderman help to stop division and strife in a small community?
Dotson: “Communicate with residents and keep engaged with the community. Resident surveys allow elected officials to hear the community voice and make sure we are headed in the right direction.”
Russell: “Regardless of community size, we must protect basic constitutional rights and revitalize the Bill of Rights. Every American has the same protected freedoms, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex, religion or sexual orientation. I believe in limited government with more local control and less centralization.”
