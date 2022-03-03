Have you ever been employed by the city? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end? No, volunteer only

Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: Smithville Planning and Zoning Commissioner 2018 to present; Strategic Planning, Solid Waste Committee, 2030 Comprehensive Plan, support conservation efforts to preserve native habitats and species

Occupation: Retired, former occupations required research and analysis, risk assessment, contract negotiation and continuing education across multiple disciplines

Number of years living in city limits: More than 50 years

Ronald Russell candidate bio

Number of years living in city limits: 1.5

Educational background, including any degrees earned: Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University; Program of Negotiations for Senior Executives, Harvard School of Law

Occupation: Retired

Social media/website contact info related to campaign: none but email is RonaldRussellforSmithville@gmail.com

Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: Small-town raised, Harvard educated Christian with over 25 years of experience working with national and international employers in the transportation industry managing between $10 to $25 million annual budgets; securing federal and state grants; contract analysis for NASA confidential reporting systems; lead contract negotiator for company labor negotiations

Have you ever been employed by the city? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end?: No