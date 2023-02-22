CLAY COUNTY — Voters in Clay County Public Health’s boundaries will have two names to choose from on the April 4 ballot. The winner of the most votes will be elected to a one-year term on the health center’s board of trustees.
To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting the health board, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. Courier-Tribune asked them to limit responses to 50 words per answer. Answers longer than 50 words have been cut off at the end of the closest sentence with an ellipsis (…) in place of missing words. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name.
What is the biggest public health issue facing Clay County and how will you work to resolve it, if elected?
Florido: “I believe there are two major issues: mental health and illegal drugs. Mental health services should be expanded to provide for all people of Clay County and provide resources to obtain the mental health treatment they need. Exposure to illegal drugs affects our school-age children and education is needed regarding these drugs and the consequences of using them. …”
Pileggi: “The biggest issues identified in the most recent Community Health Assessment are behavioral health, transportation and healthy nutrition. I will work to ensure the Community Health Improvement Plan is implemented to help address these issues, especially for new mothers, infants, school-age children and senior adults.”
Does Clay County Public Health have enough resources to adequately provide for public health of residents? If not, what would you like to see changed?
Florido: “Because the tax levy for funding is set by the Board of Trustees, funding is always negotiable for appropriate programs. I will work with the people of Clay County to identify where funding is needed and appropriate funds to necessary programs.”
Pileggi: “Not currently. However, CCPHC is continually looking to improve resources by partnering with multiple community organizations, for example, to assist with the implementation of the Community Health Improvement Plan. I would like to see increased grants along with increased state and federal support to address the underfunded public health infrastructure.”
How do you define the role between elected leaders and residents?
Florido: “As an elected leader, I would represent the people of Clay County and work with them. I am interested in their perspective on what specific public health needs are concerns and how we, as board members, could sustain programs to assist in these needs.”
Pileggi: “The role between elected leaders and the residents is heavily dependent on accessibility, transparency and excellent communication. I feel that the Clay County community is fortunate to have so many resources available to them to live a long and meaningful life.”
