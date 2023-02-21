KEARNEY — Incumbent Kathy Barger faces challenger Scott Stubler for election on the April ballot to Kearney’s open First Ward seat on the city’s Board of Aldermen. The seat carries a two-year term.
To help provide voters information on where contested race candidates stand on issues affecting the city, the Courier-Tribune sent questionnaires to each candidate and told them to limit their responses to 50 words per answer. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name.
How do you define the role between elected leaders and residents?
Barger: “Elected leaders have a responsibility to serve residents, not their own agenda. They must seek and consider input from many sources before voting in the best interests of constituents. It often means finding the best compromise possible when there is no one right solution for an issue."
Stubler: ”As elected leaders, we must listen to our residents and address their concerns when setting priorities and policies. We must be impartial in conducting our responsibilities and consider the need of the whole community. In turn, residents must engage with elected officials and hold them accountable for their decisions."
What is your No. 1 goal if elected?
Barger: “My goals have not changed over the last four years I have served as alderman, but the most important one is ensuring the fiscal health of our city. Ensuring we are fiscally responsible allows the city to continue offering services and amenities important to our citizens.”
Stubler: “My primary goal is to support community development that is not only economically viable, but also balances the needs of the city’s various residents. I do not want to lose sight of the local character that drew my family to Kearney and makes it unique.”
Do you support Prop A, which would add 3% city sales tax to marijuana sales sold at retail establishments in the city?
Barger: “I do. The same question is on the ballot in most municipalities in the metro area and only applies to recreational marijuana sales, not medicinal marijuana. The additional funding could be used for public safety, city amenities or other core services our citizens desire.”
Stubler: “I support the 3% tax on marijuana. It will generate money that will allow us to fund training for police and the courts when dealing with issues that may arise with marijuana. Legalization in other states has had positive and negative consequences and we should be prepared for the same.”
How can the city work to bring and pay for more community events and amenities for families with older children/teens?
Barger: “While the city does offer some recreation opportunities for teens and tweens, there is room for improvement. Public/private partnerships are an option and bringing teen-focused businesses could expand opportunities, however gathering input from teens and parents would be most important in determining what could be successful.”
Stubler: “I think it’s important to identify what types of amenities and activities are desired and then find ways for stakeholders to work together to provide them through fundraising, allocation of tax revenue like the 3% use tax or other funding streams.”
What businesses would you like to see added to the city and how will you work to attract them?
Barger: “I hope to see an e-commerce fulfillment center in Kearney. This is an opportunity that would create good-paying jobs and produce property and sales tax revenue for the city. To accomplish this, the city needs to hire an economic development director to attract developers and businesses to our city.”
Stubler: “As a community member, I think a breakfast place would be beneficial, not only to the community members, but to those who may passing through such as travelers or truck drivers staying at the truck stop. Any new business proposals would be approached through community planning and involvement.”
