KEARNEY — Incumbent Kathy Barger faces challenger Scott Stubler for election on the April ballot to Kearney’s open First Ward seat on the city’s Board of Aldermen. The seat carries a two-year term.

To help provide voters information on where contested race candidates stand on issues affecting the city, the Courier-Tribune sent questionnaires to each candidate and told them to limit their responses to 50 words per answer. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name.

Kathy Barger explains why she feels she is the best candidate for the open First Ward aldermanic seat in Kearney.

Scott Stubler explains why he feels he is the best candidate for Kearney's First Ward alderman seat.

