LIBERTY — Incumbent Mike Hagan faces challenger Josh Crawford for the Fourth Ward seat up for election this April in Liberty. Matthew Smith dropped out of the race, but did it after the deadline to have his name removed from the ballot.
The winner will serve a four-year term.
To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting the city and its citizens, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name.
How do you define the role between elected leaders and residents?
Crawford: "Elected leaders are the voice for the people of Liberty."
Hagan: "Councilmembers are elected to be the voice of residents and respond to concerns. I have solved issues for residents including water drainage, sewer backup issues and changing outdated ordinances. I also work to be a good steward of citizen tax dollars and to keep citizens safe."
What is your No. 1 goal if elected?
Crawford: "Make sure the Liberty citizens are represented and listened to."
Hagan: "The biggest challenge facing Liberty over the next four years will be finding a long-term funding solution for our public safety — police and fire — fund. While the fund is solvent for the next several years, there are challenges that the council must resolve starting in 2025."
Should the city take ownership of the cemetery land that includes the Confederate monument and remove the monument? Why or why not?
Crawford: "That's a hot topic item. It is private property, so no."
Hagan: "This issue has popped up every 15 to 20 years and it’s important to obtain an answer from the court. I am supportive of the revestment action that seeks to resolve land ownership. The entity that owns the land dissolved in the 1950s and the court case will determine current ownership."
Do you oppose TIFs on residential property? Why or why not?
Crawford: "I'm open-minded on TIFs. If it favors the Liberty community, yes."
Hagan: "I consider all tax incentives — TIFs, CIDs, TDDs, tax abatements, etc. — on a case-by-case basis. In some instances, a limited residential TIF (e.g., Montage) may make sense, in others it may not. I cannot make a blanket statement that I will always oppose or always support residential TIFs."
Will you vote “yes” on the ballot question to add 3% city sales tax on retail marijuana sales in the city?
Crawford: "Yes, more sales tax revenue."
Hagan: "I will be supporting the additional 3% tax on retail marijuana sales. If passed, the revenue generated will be used for public safety, which needs additional revenue sources for long-term sustainability. I have not and will not support a tax increase without a vote of the citizens."
How can the city work to bring and pay for more community events and amenities for families with older children/teens?
Crawford: "Working with developers and business leaders to get a plan for more amenities."
Hagan: "We have many opportunities for families: 4th Fest, Fall Festival, Movies in the Park, Concerts, two disc-golf courses, and free pickleball, tennis, sand volleyball courts, and more! If more amenities and events are desired, let me know your idea and I’m happy to see what we can do!"
What businesses would you like to see added to the city and how will you work to attract them?
Crawford: "I'm a big fan of small business/locally owned! I think they are are what makes Liberty unique! I would support them in any way I could through city council and my own business."
Hagan: "Businesses choose Liberty (more than Liberty chooses businesses) based on economic and demographic factors. My role is to foster an environment that makes Liberty attractive to all businesses. We’ve done that in my time on the council with business investment over $1 billion and creation of over 5,000 jobs."
