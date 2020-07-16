CLAY COUNTY — Republican candidate Will Akin and Democratic candidate Wick Pickard face no opposition in their party on the August primary ballot for Clay County sheriff so both men move on to face one another in the November general election.
Pickard, according to his website, has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience including more than three decades with Gladstone’s Department of Public Safety and service with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as a lieutenant in the Fugitive Apprehension Unit. He is also a veteran of the U.S. military.
Akin, also a veteran, has 25 years of combined military and law enforcement experience, according to his campaign site. He currently is a captain with the Clay County Sheriff’s office and serves as a public information officer for the office and is director of Clay County Emergency Management.
More biographical details on each candidate as well as information on where they stand on issues impacting the sheriff’s office will be published in a coming print and online editions of the Courier-Tribune and Gladstone Dispatch.
