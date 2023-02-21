On Election Day, Tuesday, April 4, polls will be open from from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone still in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. Live election results will be published on the Courier-Tribune’s social media accounts.
SMITHVILLE — Challenger Kristine Bunch and incumbent Dan Hartman face off for election on the April ballot to Smithville’s open First Ward seat on the city’s Board of Aldermen. The seat carries a four-year term.
To help provide voters information on where contested race candidates stand on issues affecting the city, the Courier-Tribune sent questionnaires to each candidate and asked them to limit their responses to 50 words per answer. Answers longer than 50 words have been cut off at the end of the closest sentence with an ellipsis (…) in place of missing words. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name.
How do you define the role between elected leaders and residents?
Bunch: “Elected leaders work for the residents of Smithville. Elected leaders represent the voice for the residents in their particular ward and aldermen should know when to vote ‘no’ when the residents are against certain laws and ordinance changes. I am hoping Ward 1 residents will trust me with representing them well as an alderman that would vote according to their voice, not my voice… .”
Hartman: “As an elected official, we do not represent the city of Smithville, we represent the citizens in our ward. Aldermen communicate with those citizens on a regular basis to hear their concerns and answer questions. As aldermen, we have the opportunity to bring up concerns in future meetings.”
What is your No. 1 goal if elected?
Bunch: “Honestly, to be a vote for the people and speak up for the residents who are afraid to speak up to city officials. I can be their voice.”
Hartman: “As an alderman in Ward 1, I personally want to continue communicating with citizens and encouraging them to participate in our meetings and committees. I want to continue promoting economic development and prosperity for our community as we keep costs of living low.”
How can the city work to bring and pay for more community events and amenities for families with older children/teens?
Bunch: “Local business owners really thrive when partnering with community events like the Christmas parade or the Lake Festival or Chamber of Commerce events. When you include all local businesses, you include all people and the turnout with an all-inclusive group of families and their children of all ages.”
Hartman: “The current mayor, board and city staff have done an incredible job applying for grants to offset the cost of future projects. Community events are driven by citizens who donate their time and money. A legacy fund exists to allow citizens to donate privately.”
What businesses would you like to see added to the city and how will you work to attract them?
Bunch: “Businesses within a community center would be a great choice and it could include youth WiFi hotspots and arcades, bowling alley, pickleball, StretchLab, basketball leagues, cafe, trade school labs, think tank innovation labs and each business could operate inside the Community Center for both adults and kids. A community center would enhance our town tremendously with daily activities, it would create jobs and bring more tax dollars to our schools to help support our wonderful teachers. …”
Hartman: “We must be open to development. The Board of Aldermen must allow these projects to move through the city efficiently. Hotels, restaurants and small businesses are needed so citizens can shop locally. We gain property tax revenue from these developments and that, in turn, helps with additional city funding needs.”
Do you support the ballot proposition of adding an additional 3% sales tax for the city on retail sales of marijuana in the city? Why or why not.
Bunch: “Yes, as I have seen states like California and Colorado benefit tremendously.”
Hartman: “I support this additional sales tax. Almost every municipality in the state of Missouri has added this ballot language to the upcoming April election. If passed by the voters, this will allow additional sales tax revenue to flow into the city’s general fund.”
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.