On Election Day, Tuesday, April 4, polls will be open from from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone still in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. Live election results will be published on the Courier-Tribune’s social media accounts. 

SMITHVILLE — Challenger Kristine Bunch and incumbent Dan Hartman face off for election on the April ballot to Smithville’s open First Ward seat on the city’s Board of Aldermen. The seat carries a four-year term.

To help provide voters information on where contested race candidates stand on issues affecting the city, the Courier-Tribune sent questionnaires to each candidate and asked them to limit their responses to 50 words per answer. Answers longer than 50 words have been cut off at the end of the closest sentence with an ellipsis (…) in place of missing words. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name.

Kristine Bunch explains to Courier-Tribune Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski and for voters why she feels she is the best candidate for Smithville's First Ward.

Dan Hartman explains to Courier-Tribune Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski and for voters why he feels he is the best candidate for Smithville's First Ward.

