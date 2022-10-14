2 vie for top county commission seat

CLAY COUNTY — Voters headed to Clay County polls Nov. 8 will decide between two candidates, challenger Dan Troutz and incumbent Jerry Nolte, to be Clay County presiding commissioner, the county’s top elected seat.
Troutz, for personal reasons, declined to be interviewed.
Nolte, who has served as presiding commissioner for two terms and served as a Republican representative in the Missouri House for four terms prior to that, said the level of experience he brings to the role makes him a qualified candidate.
“I think we’ve gone through some rough patches and I think that we need the experience that I bring to the table to bring us forward,” he said of the county.
Issues facing county & how decisions are made
In terms of the biggest issue facing Clay County and his plan to resolve it if reelected, Nolte said there is no “singular issue,” but overall change impacting the county.
“We are coming from a place that was not of a good service to the public,” he said, referring to past scandals involving previous iterations of the commission and assistant county administrators and staff that lead to lawsuits and a citizen-petitioned state audit of the county. “In addition to that, the new Constitution, the expanded commission and the expanding population — we really are looking at change that has to be managed and has to be dealt with in conjunction with the people of this county.”
Voters passed a county constitution in 2020 that expanded the commission from three to seven commissioners, changed up the voting power of the presiding commissioner and pay for all commissioners, enabled the ability to recall a commissioner, required livestreaming of commission meetings and reinstated public comment at meetings and changed the number of county departments that have heads who are elected. Under the constitution, the only offices that remain elected are assessor, auditor, sheriff and prosecuting attorney.
Because of past scandals that saw a lack of transparency run rampant in county government and elected leaders going against the will of the people, transparency and accountability have become hot topics in the county. Nolte said while the Sunshine Law allows for some things like personnel issues to be more closed than others, elected leaders should err on the side of more transparency with constituents whenever possible.
“Transparency is something that is easily talked about and it’s easy to do until it impacts something that makes you uncomfortable,” he said. “The job of being an elected official is not to be comfortable.”
In addition to the county and commission as a whole putting more documents and meeting recordings online, if reelected, Nolte said he will continue to ensure transparency with his constituents by being accessible.
“What is really fun and I find satisfying, is talking with people,” he said.
Because of the new constitution, the presiding commissioner no longer gets a vote on all action items on an agenda. The seat only votes in the event of a tie of associate commissioners. Nolte said he agrees with the decision to change when the presiding commissioner gets to vote because the loss of regular voting has been replaced with other responsibilities like appointing people to boards like the library board and recommending bodies in the county.
If ever faced with a situation where he has to vote on a matter he personally disapproves of but his constituents approve of, Nolte said he would reevaluate his thought processes.
“I need to rethink what I am thinking that people are not,” he said, adding if he felt so strongly about a matter it goes against what constituents think, he would be “obligated” to explain how he reached his decision.
“But, my default is err on the side of the people,” he said.
Business development
As the county continues to grow, areas of concern to voters is business development, specifically incentives used to attract businesses like tax-increment financing. Through the use of TIF, municipalities divert property tax revenue from a defined area toward the development. With TIF subsidies, taxing entities like school districts incur losses through forgone tax revenue. TIFs have been used extensively in Clay County in recent years.
When asked if he thinks TIFs are a viable business development mechanism for all entities involved, Nolte said the incentive plans are “good and useful” tools, but have been used beyond their original intent.
“I think we need to bring TIF usage back to its original intent, and that would be the but/for test, meaning but/for that incentive some desired positive development of the county would not take place,” he said.
In use of TIFs, Nolte added definitions of blight need to be closely looked at, saying there are often pastures TIFed using loose definitions of “blight.”
“Nature is not blight,” he said, adding development of Metro North was a good utilization of TIF, but the one used for the commercial development around Vivion Road and North Oak Trafficway may not have fit the but/for test.
Emergency responders & infrastructure
In addition to area growth and transparency from leaders, candidates for county office often speak about the need to better support local law enforcement, with several candidates using the sheriff’s office and support for it as a key component to their campaign platform. The Courier-Tribune asked all county candidates their thoughts on law enforcement pay, training and equipment.
Nolte said he believes the sheriff’s office does a great job with the equipment and training it currently has, but improvements can be made and funding for these efforts are being allocated in the budget.
Law enforcement pay however, he said needs the most improvement. The commissioner said Sheriff Will Akin has created a plan to increase law enforcement pay and provide for added training and equipment over time that he and the rest of the commission approve of and are working to implement in the current budget review.
“Happily, the sheriff understands that we are starting from a low point due to some past actions, and he understands, as I think most people do, that we can’t make up the difference in one or two budget years, but we have a plan going forward to solve that problem,” Nolte said. “We’d like to do more and would like to do it faster, but we’ve got to make sure that we don’t go so fast that we cannot fulfill that promise.”
Nolte added he is not opposed to considering asking voters for more funding specifically for the sheriff’s office in the future, but for now, the commission needs to completely review current revenues and ensure what taxpayers are already giving the county is used as wisely as possible.
In terms of infrastructure, Nolte said he is championing added attention to bridges.
“That’s very much a safety issue. I think we need to be looking at some of our main arteries. I think 92 Highway, while we are having some work done on it, we are going to need a lot more done on it than what we are able to put together in this moment,” said Nolte.
Mid-Continent Public Library board appointments
Mid-Continent Public Library, its board and how funding is spent have also become a battleground for debate in recent months. The library board has been plagued by infighting over censorship attempts, possible cuts to services and some members’ disagreement with the voter-approved improvement funding passed years ago called Proposition L.
As the four library board members from Clay County are appointed by the presiding commissioner, voters wanted to know candidates’ thoughts on library board oversight and if they support the library board’s decision to cut the system budget after the budget was approved this summer.
Nolte said his understanding was board members cut the budget not to undermine Prop L efforts and its updates as some contend, but after they learned of economies that could be made without diminishing services due to having a surplus.
If that is the case, Nolte said he thinks the cut is a “positive thing” because government should not have a windfall of taxpayers’ money.
Nolte said he approved Prop L with his vote when it passed years ago and that he feels the county commission has enough oversight of the library board and that county leaders do their best to vet the best qualified candidates before the presiding commissioner appoints a library board member.
Proposition A support
When voters go to the ballot box this November, county residents won’t just be deciding who represents them, but also whether to lower the commercial property tax levy rate from $1.59 per $100 of assessed valuation to $1.44.
Nolte said he personally supports the measure because the rate has remained the same since the 1980s.
“Our commercial surtax is the third highest in the state. It is even higher than Jackson County’s. That is a competitive disadvantage,” he said. “I think there is no reason that Clay County businesses should have to pay a higher rate of taxes than Jackson County. I don’t see the fairness there at all.”
Nolte said cutting the tax helps ensure the county doesn’t get an unneeded windfall of taxpayers’ money in high inflationary times like now. This is also the reason, he said, the commission voluntarily rolled back the general property tax levy rate. Even with the cuts, Nolte said the county will not suffer as current growth will provide additional revenues.
