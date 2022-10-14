2 vie for top county commission seat

Incumbent Jerry Nolte faces challenger Dan Troutz on the November ballot in his reelection bid for presiding Clay County Commissioner. Troutz declined to participate in voter education efforts, citing personal matters.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

CLAY COUNTY — Voters headed to Clay County polls Nov. 8 will decide between two candidates, challenger Dan Troutz and incumbent Jerry Nolte, to be Clay County presiding commissioner, the county’s top elected seat.

Troutz, for personal reasons, declined to be interviewed.

Presiding Commissioner Candidate Jerry Nolte explains how he would like to see county commission transparency improved.

Jerry Nolte discusses his decision making and voting on matters he may not see eye to eye with public on.

Nolte gives an example of what he considers was a good usage of TIF for development in Clay County.

Presiding Clay County Commissioner candidate Jerry Nolte describes TIF usages for business development he questions.

Candidate Jerry Nolte discusses improvements needed to better support first responders in county.

Candidate Jerry Nolte discusses infrastructure improvements commission is working on.

Nolte discusses library board oversight and vetting process issues for all board appointments of the past.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

