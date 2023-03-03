vote sign

Tuesday, April 4 is Election Day. The Courier-Tribune and sister publication Gladstone Dispatch will be reporting results live as they come in on the publications' social media accounts. Full results stories with reactions from winners will publish in the April 6 edition of the Courier-Tribune.

CLAY COUNTY — Voters in Clay County Public Health’s boundaries will have three names to choose two from on the April 4 ballot with the two winners being elected to serve a four-year term each on the board of public health. Candidates are challenger John Barth and incumbents Kathy Ellermeier and Lancer Gates.

To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting the health board, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. 

Kathy Ellermeier explains to Courier-Tribune Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski why she feels she is the best candidate for one of the health board's four-year terms up for election on the April ballot.

Lancer Gates explains why he feels he is the best candidate for one of the health board's four-year terms up for election on the April ballot.

