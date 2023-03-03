Tuesday, April 4 is Election Day. The Courier-Tribune and sister publication Gladstone Dispatch will be reporting results live as they come in on the publications' social media accounts. Full results stories with reactions from winners will publish in the April 6 edition of the Courier-Tribune.
CLAY COUNTY — Voters in Clay County Public Health’s boundaries will have three names to choose two from on the April 4 ballot with the two winners being elected to serve a four-year term each on the board of public health. Candidates are challenger John Barth and incumbents Kathy Ellermeier and Lancer Gates.
To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting the health board, questionnaires were sent to each candidate.
The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name. In addition to questions answered here, candidates were also given the opportunity to answer an additional question in video format with those videos attached to the online version of this story at mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news. Ellermeier and Gates participated in the video recordings, but Barth did not.
What is the biggest public health issue facing Clay County and how will you work to resolve it, if elected?
Barth: “Public health issues can change with time and changes in the demographics of the residents of the county.”
Ellermeier: “According to the most recent Community Health Assessment, mental health needs are a priority. This includes fentanyl and opioid drug overdoses that are the deadliest drug threat encountered. I will prioritize resources and expanded access for mental health programs, awareness, education and support, including drug overdose awareness and Narcan accessibility.”
Gates: “Fentanyl poisonings. I will fully support the narcotic task force that the CCPHD started in 2022."
Does Clay County Public Health have enough resources to adequately provide for public health of residents? If not, what would you like to see changed?
Barth: “Having the money and people to provide the services needed is always a challenge. Changing the allocation of resources at times may be needed to meet needs.”
Ellermeier: “Clay County Public Health engages with many community partners and collaborative work to continually expand resources. Clay County is the second fastest growing county in Missouri. This means Clay County Public Health will need to continue its efficiency and to search for increased resources through grants, state and federal support.”
Gates: “No. The CCPHD will benefit from more funding from federal, state and private sources to combat fentanyl poisonings.”
How do you define the role between elected leaders and residents?
Barth: “The role of elected individuals is to always try to represent the residents who elected you in a open, honest approach.”
Ellermeier: “Elected leaders are public servants who are accessible, honest and responsible with hard-earned taxpayer dollars. They serve to effect positive change in the community. They navigate multiple layers of policy and oversight responsibilities to represent residents’ needs and concerns and deliver results for the greater good of the community.”
Gates: “The role of elected leaders is to listen to and respect the liberties of the Clay County residents that they serve.”
