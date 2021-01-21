SMITHVILLE — One incumbent and two newcomers to city government will appear on the April ballot for Smithville’s Board of Aldermen.
Incumbent Alderman John Chevalier Jr. filed to retain his Second Ward seat on the board while Dan Hartman filed for the open seat in the city’s First Ward and Kelly Kobylski filed for the seat in the city’s Third Ward. Each seat carries a two-year term.
Outgoing aldermen, who chose to run for reelection are Melissa Wilson, First Ward; and Jeff Bloemker, Third Ward, who, as of April, will be a school board member.
While the same number of candidates filed as there are open seats, the city must still hold an election as there is the possibility for write-in candidates on the ballot.
