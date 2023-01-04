Ballot

Five are vying for election to three Kearney School Board seats in the April 2023 election. 

KEARNEY — Voters in the Kearney School District will select three from five candidates to serve as board members of the district on the April ballot. Each seat carries a three-year term.

Incumbent Bree Switzer will be joined on the ballot by Nicolas Vasquez, Nancee Ruzicka, Richard Cawthon and Leonard Broughton. The top three vote-getters will be elected.

