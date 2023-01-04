featured top story 3 seats open in April election on Kearney School Board Jan 4, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Five are vying for election to three Kearney School Board seats in the April 2023 election. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — Voters in the Kearney School District will select three from five candidates to serve as board members of the district on the April ballot. Each seat carries a three-year term.Incumbent Bree Switzer will be joined on the ballot by Nicolas Vasquez, Nancee Ruzicka, Richard Cawthon and Leonard Broughton. The top three vote-getters will be elected.More details on where these candidates stand on issues impacting voters and the district will be published in upcoming print editions of the Courier-Tribune and online at https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Second half of 2022 highlighted by those making positive impacts, solved crimes Kearney earns top 25 in Wonder Woman Liberty North performs well in Wonder Woman wrestling tourney 5 file for Smithville school board election Hanna drops 35 in win over Smithville 9 file for 3 Liberty School Board seats Jane Fonda: I never thought I'd return to acting after marrying Ted Turner Rihanna wants a second baby Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County.UPDATE: Broken water main in county leads to boil advisoryEast St. Louis man shot dead in Carr SquareLast Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to departWitch hazel program looks at unique plantState to pay prison nurse $2 million in harassment caseSchool choice options expand across U.S. in 2022The infectious personality of ReslerTop 10 News Stories of 2022 – Part IIMost read sports stories of 2022 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
