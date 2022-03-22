SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Area Fire Protection District board has three positions on the April ballot: two six-year terms and one two-year term. Ken Wilson, incumbent, has filed for the two-year term and is unopposed. Those filing for the six-year terms are: incumbents Debbie Childress and Bob Painter along with challengers Jason Ekis and Ryan Larson. The top two vote-getters in this race will be elected.
To help provide voters information on where contested race candidates stand on issues affecting the district, the Courier-Tribune sent questionnaires to each candidate. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name. Larson did not respond.
Are emergency responders adequately paid and prepared with training and equipment? If no, what will you do to fix it?
Childress: “In 2022, personnel received a 5% raise, keeping us in line with similar-sized departments. Everything that funds the SAFPD comes from district taxes so the fire board must be cognizant and responsible to personnel and taxpayers regarding raises. The district has budgeted considerable funds for equipment and training personnel.”
Ekis: “The pay at SAFPD is competitive with the region and other comparable fire districts. My concern is compression and a step/seniority process needed to retain senior personnel. The equipment provided by our district is top notch. Training is adequate and employees have opportunities to attend with compensation.”
Painter: “Yes. They are currently paid in line with area departments of similar size. The starting salary was increased roughly $4,700; remaining salaries adjusted by at least 5%; continuance of 100% paid individual/50% paid family health, dental and vision benefits; and pension contributions. Training and equipment are well funded and maintained.
Are there enough personnel to respond to demands for service calls? If not, how do you recommend the issue be resolved?
Childress: “At 112 square miles to protect, the SAFPD can see missed calls if there is an abundance of calls overlapping each other. That is why mutual aid agreements are necessary. The hiring of 12 additional firefighters to staff another station is currently being implemented to help alleviate that issue.”
Ekis: “NFPA 1710 recommends that there should be a minimum of 15 firefighters on the initial assignment to accomplish all tasks of a residential structure fire. SAFPD has full staffing of four plus deputy chief and fire chief for a total of six personnel. The opening of station No. 3 will help the numbers some.”
Painter: “No. That’s why we are doubling our staff. Even with additional firefighters, we will still need mutual aid assistance at times to handle emergencies. Chief (Dave) Cline is on pace with hiring and training for opening station No. 3 in spring 2023.”
What is the No. 1 job of a fire board member?
Childress: “Fire board members are representatives of the citizens. We ensure that the tax money provided to the fire district is spent in the best way possible to serve the community. The best interest of the community is the No. 1 job of a board member.”
Ekis: “Ensuring that the district is compliant with state and federal laws, statutes, codes, rules and regulations.”
Painter: “Board members are to represent the citizens and oversee the public money. Because of my responsibility to the SAFPD citizens, I could not support the firefighter’s purposed 2022 salary increase, with the average increase being 27.5%, ranging from 16% to 38%.”
