CLAY COUNTY — Three candidates are up for the new western at-large commission seat that carries a two-year term on the August ballot as the Clay County Commission prepares to expand to a seven-member commission as designed by passage of the county constitution.
Candidates are Josiah Bechthold, Ken Jamison and Jason Withington. Voters will select one candidate from these three on the ballot. If a candidate gets 51% or more of the votes cast, he will be the winner and no general election in November will be held. If no candidate gets more than half of the total votes, the top two vote-getters will move on to the general election.
The Courier-Tribune asked each candidate biographical and issue questions related to the county and the commission. For fairness to all candidates, responses were limited to 50 words per question. Answers longer than this limit have been edited to the nearest end of a sentence and have an ellipsis (...) in place of missing words. Answers are published in alphabetical order of candidate last name.
What is the biggest issue impacting your district and how will you work to resolve it if elected?
Bechthold: “In the past, we always looked to the federal or state government to protect our freedoms, to rely on our elected representatives to act as a break on tyranny. Our founding fathers created a system of checks and balances to preserve our freedom from the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. …”
Jamison: “Excluding our current commissioners, historically, we have had commissioners who served their own best interests, not the best interests of the people. We must restore the peoples’ faith in our commission. As a U.S. Marine and Afghanistan veteran, I promise to serve the people, not the special interests.”
Withington: “Since my district will be the entire county, public safety, roads and bridges. The county has had many bridges closed for five to 10 years at a time because the county does not have the funding to make the needed repairs or to replace them. We also have roads throughout the county that have not been repaved in years. …”
How will you work to aid and improve transparency of government operations if elected?
Bechthold: “My goal is to ensure that Clay County government offices are more responsive and transparent to property owners. Clay County residents deserve to know what processes are used in evaluating how their tax dollars are spent. All expenses will be made public and posted on the county websites. The focus should be on constituent service because the only difference between customer service and constituent service is the way you spell it.”
Jamison: “It’s not my money. It’s the taxpayers’ money. They have a right to know how their money is being spent. I will never forget that.”
Withington: “I plan to send out a quarterly newsletter of the happenings at the courthouse and I’ll make sure all the local press gets it. I’ve also built up a huge social media following the last several years and I plan to use that to encourage more citizens to become involved in our county government.”
Do commissioners provide enough oversight over the county budget and how funds are spent? If not, what will you change if elected?
Bechthold: “The role of the Clay County Commission is to provide a quality control on the actions and spending of the county offices. I would view new spending measures with caution. There is a looming recession due and there could be a decline in the tax base. The county cannot afford it.”
Jamison: “The government is not better than us. The government should live within its means just like us. Clay County is rapidly growing. As a small business owner, I will ensure Clay County is accountable to taxpayers and creates an environment where small businesses can prosper.”
Withington: “I would like to think they are, but I’ve never set in on one of their budget meetings. I should be able to better answer this question when I’m on the commission and working on the 2024 budget.”
What county services do you feel most needs additional resources and why?
Bechthold: “The sheriff’s department needs more resources, specifically the jail. The county jail needs major upgrades and the building is failing to meet the department’s needs. In addition, the defunding of the Kansas City police means the sheriff’s department is going to need to assume greater responsibility for law enforcement in southern Clay County.”
Jamison: “As county commissioner, I will ensure our sheriff’s department has the resources it needs. My main focus will be more cops on the streets, replace aging equipment, increase training, and ensure better wages and retention for our sheriff’s office.”
Withington: “Roads and bridges. We have had many bridges closed for five to 10 years at a time because the county does not have the funding to make the needed repairs or to replace them. We also have roads throughout the county that have not been repaved in years. There are even roads that were once paved, but because the county could not maintain them, were downgraded to gravel. …”
Are county taxes adequate for the needs of Clay County?
Bechthold: “At this time, yes. Given the recent increases in property values, I would support a general property tax cut. Under my plan, senior citizens will receive credit for property taxes paid. The amount of credit will be determined by their income and the amount of tax or rent they paid on their home. …”
Jamison: “The people of Clay County pay too many taxes to Kansas City, yet what do we get in return? I will stand up for Clay County against the special interests south of the river to ensure we get our fair share of services.”
Withington: “I am not entirely sure. From the outside looking in, when I look at road and bridge maintenance and other services the county provides, I have to say no. Is it a money issue or management issue? I won’t know until I sit on the county commission and see how the county is managing its asset and I’m able communicate with all the department heads. …”
