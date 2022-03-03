SMITHVILLE — When voting in the April election, voters in Smithville’s First Ward will have three names from which to choose one candidate to represent them on the Board of Aldermen for the next two years. Candidates are incumbent Dan Ulledahl and challengers April Haddock and Matt Lamb. Lamb did not respond to requests for comment.
The Courier-Tribune asked each candidate biographical and issue questions related to the city that were submitted by voters. For fairness in length to all, candidates were asked limit answers on issues questions to 50 words each. In addition to coverage here, extended coverage including videos of each candidate explaining why they think they should be elected is available at MyCourierTribune.com.
Answers are published in alphabetical order of candidate last name.
Do you believe TIFs should be granted to developers for land that is not blighted or otherwise undevelopable?
Haddock: “No.”
Ulledahl: “Missouri State Statute states in order for an area to be eligible for a TIF, it must be blighted conservation or an economic development area. Undevelopable land is simply that: undevelopable, and a TIF should not be used. All options should be researched and an informed opinion should be made.”
Should the police department be improved in terms of transparency and communicating data and information to the public? If so, how?
Haddock: “I think data for the most part should be kept private unless it involves the security of our children or something that is ongoing; for example, vandalism or thefts. Aside from that, I see no reason why data of crime should be released.”
Ulledahl: “We should always be working on transparency and communicating by using social media and forums. Police departments have to be careful on what information they can and cannot release. As a former police officer, I know they cannot release certain details and/or personal information due to Missouri’s Sunshine law.”
If elected, what would you do to improve and grow animal services like Megan’s Paws and Claws animal shelter in our community?
Haddock: “I think ensuring the shelter has a representative at all city functions, consistently posting in Smithville swap on FB and setting up times to give presentations at the schools to teach children about the importance of how to care for pets and how they could be involved would help.”
Ulledahl: “I support Megan’s Paws and Claws and have donated personally to help with food and supplies. Our business sponsors and helps with Pets Day Out. As a city, we can improve budgets for departments like Megan’s Paws and Claws. As a community, we can help it grow.”
How can parks and recreational offerings in the city be improved? And, how can/should the city pay for these upgrades?
Haddock: “Parks can be improved by adding more shelters, benches, exercise and playground equipment. Landscaping these areas is vital. People enjoy being surrounded by well-manicured places. Bringing in food trucks, hosting events, adding concession huts and carnivals could help pay for these things. Also, charging/increasing monies for use of the shelters.”
Ulledahl: “We have been working over the past several years on the Parks Master Plan. Smithville residents recently voted and passed a tax increase specifically for parks and rec. to continue to improve and upgrade. As an alderman, I will continue to make sure the funds are spent properly and efficiently.
Should city employees be required to live in city limits? Why or why not?
Haddock: “Yes and no. I think Smithville residents should be looked at first. If no one else applies for the position except someone from outside city limits, then I see no reason not to hire them, unless the job has voting or influence on the board of Smithville.”
Ulledahl: “No. Smithville is not a large city, and to attract the best candidates, we need to have a broad reach. Employees should live within a certain distance in case of a city emergency. Especially now, when the country is in a hiring crisis, we need to be flexible.”
How can an alderman help to stop division and strife in a small community?
Haddock: “The key to this is bringing more people together to be heard; bringing more awareness to issues within our community and when they will be discussed. Possibly holding a quarterly meeting with the community at the high school to let parents and others bring questions and concerns to.”
Ulledahl: “Transparency and communication is key to diffusing division and strife. Making sure that plans are clear and easily obtainable to the members of the community by the website and by social media. City employees and aldermen should be able to contact the right person to answer community members’ questions.”
