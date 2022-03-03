April Haddock Candidate bio

Number of years living in city limits: 5-plus years

Educational background, including any degrees earned: High school diploma and two associate degrees, one in arts and the other in science

Occupation: Real estate

Social media/website contact info related to campaign: April Haddock for Smithville Alderman Ward 1 on Facebook

Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: None

Have you ever been employed by the city? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end?: No