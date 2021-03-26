LIBERTY — With Rae Moore not running for reelection this April, challengers Amanda Moore Medlock, Kelley Wrenn Pozel and Adam Travis are vying for the seat in Liberty City Council’s Second Ward.
Each candidate was given a questionnaire about city issues and asked to limit responses to 50 words per answer. Answers are published in alphabetical order by the candidate’s last name.
How do you define the role of councilman and the relationship between the city’s mayor and other Liberty City Council members?
Medlock: “My role as councilman will be to communicate with the mayor and council members on the wants and needs of our residents and the city. I plan to gain expertise and guidance from the councilmen and mayor. As I learn more about my ward, I will give my input.”
Pozel: “My role as a councilperson is to represent the constituents of Ward 2 first, but also all citizens of Liberty. Listening to all sides is important before making a decision on a vote.”
Travis: “The relationship between the mayor and city council members must be collaborative. That is why it is critical that council members have the knowledge, skills and abilities to enhance the conversation, ensure we are able to represent the ward’s interests and provide Liberty the best way forward.”
What is the most pressing issue for the Second Ward?
Medlock: “My biggest concern is rebuilding our city from the devastating effects of COVID-19. I hope to find a way to avoid further emotional and financial impacts. This is an issue that affects all wards. Additionally, I’d like to focus on creating vibrant corridors and finishing the directional signage project.”
Pozel: “All who live here should feel they belong here. An important step in that direction is to remove the Confederate statue in Fairview Cemetery. It’s a 117-year-old mistake erected to intimidate and literally cast in stone the idea that African Americans would never be equal.”
Travis: “Reopening post-pandemic Liberty is the most urgent issue for our ward. Our leaders have done better than most cities managing the critical issues, but we have a lot of work ahead. Responsibly opening up the community and continuing support of local business and protection for those most affected is critical.”
Are salaries for Liberty emergency personnel adequate? If not, how do you propose they be addressed?
Medlock: “Wrapping your head around how much a person should make when they put their life on the line is a hard concept. Currently, City Council has been able to appropriate money for adequate pay. We need to propel off this foundation to ensure we don’t regress.”
Pozel: “Starting salaries are about $40,000. This is not sufficient compensation for putting their life on the line daily and the toll the job takes on their mental health. I would address this when it comes time to vote for budgets and I would listen to the first responders’ concerns.”
Travis: “No. Salaries for Liberty emergency personnel are continuing to decline downward toward the uncompetitive 2016 levels that saw high turnover and prompted the Public Safety Sales Tax. It is important for us to find a funding vehicle that can sustain competitive wages and end this cycle.”
Should property tax rates for city residents be increased? Why or why not?
Medlock: “We, as a council, must look at the big picture before we focus on just one. This is why we have a Budget Committee. They dig deep on these type of issues and questions.”
Pozel: “I can’t unequivocally say they should never be increased because circumstances change and there might be a need in the future. I think the city has tried to manage property taxes well and I would look to be fair to residents during my term.”
Travis: “It’s imperative we maintain low taxes while funding public safety and infrastructure. While there are numerous funding vehicles, property taxes are at the lowest rate in 10 years: 89 cents per $100 valuation. I would consider an adjustment to property tax as well as a variety of other funding vehicles.”
