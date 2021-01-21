KEARNEY — Voters in Kearney’s First Ward will have three candidates to choose from on the April ballot. Kathy Barger filed for reelection and will face challengers Gabriel Coffelt, the youngest challenger and recent Kearney High School graduate; and Jason Pierret, an Edwards Jones financial advisor with an office in Kearney. The seat carries a two-year term.
In Kearney’s Second Ward, incumbent Dan Holt was the lone candidate to file so he will retain his seat for another two years.
More First Ward candidate details including biographical information and where they stand on issues will be published in future print editions of the Courier-Tribune, online at mycouriertribune.com and in the Courier-Tribune NOW app.
To get your questions for candidates answered, email them to news@mycouriertribune.com with “April election question” in the subject line, tweet us @myCTnews or message us on Facebook @MyCourierTribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.