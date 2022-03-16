LIBERTY — Four candidates are vying for election to two Liberty School Board seats on the April 5 ballot. The two current board members, Scott Connor and Andrew Roffman, did not refile for office.
Candidates are Kyle Bryant, Daniel Currence, Karen Rogers and Matthew Sameck. James Bates and Jon Rhoad both withdrew from the race, but not in time to have their names removed from the ballot so both will still have their names appear.
The top two-vote getters will each serve three-year terms. Board members are elected at-large and serve without compensation.
The Courier-Tribune asked each candidate biographical and issue questions related to the school district that were submitted by voters. Answers were limited to 50 words each per question. In addition to coverage here, extended coverage including answers to more questions about issues impacting the district’s future and videos of candidates explaining why they think they should be elected is available at {a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news/” target=”_blank”}MyCourierTribune.com.
Answers are published in alphabetical order of candidate last name.
When it comes to masking children in school, do you believe this should be a parent’s choice or the school board’s?
Bryant: “I believe that decisions for what is medically best for children considering individual risk factors and needs should be left to the parents and their personal medical providers. I support parent choice when it comes to mask mandates. Parents know what is best for their children’s health and safety.”
Currence: “For this pandemic and for what we now know, I believe the decision of whether a child should wear a mask should be left to the child’s parents.”
Rogers: “A board member’s responsibility is to act in compliance with federal, state and local laws and LPS policies regarding health and safety issues. LPS has at times required masking and other times recommended it, based on public health agencies’ guidance and legal counsel’s advice regarding compliance. I support this approach.”
Sameck: “With matters of public health, it is the responsibility of the district to ensure a place of education and a workplace that provides the safest environment reasonably possible for the entirety of the student body and school staff.”
When making decisions, how will you navigate possible conflicts between your personal beliefs and regulations established by law or recommendations made by leading experts in their field?
Bryant: “I will take a commonsense approach to search out, research and identify what is fact and truth for each topic that is presented to me. My position on the board is to listen, advocate and set policy that represents the community’s goals and wishes and not just my own.”
Currence: “Laws take precedent. For school boards, there are policies already established by the district and by MSBA that must be followed. As a board member, I will evaluate data and engage objective critical thinking when asked to make decisions on behalf of the district.”
Rogers: “Board members have the duty to make decisions that comply with federal, state and local laws and regulations based on sound legal counsel. They should consider the recommendations of leading experts in their relevant fields as one significant factor in policy decisions. Stakeholder (employees, parents, student) input is also significant.”
Sameck: “My role isn’t to be the expert on all topics, but to consider information presented and make sound decisions in alignment with the needs of the community. Considering and giving weight to the input of experts is necessary to making decisions for an organization as complex as a school district.”
Do you think that CRT or curriculum similar to it and the 1619 Project should be a part of teaching in schools? Why or why not?
Bryant: “‘The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.’ — MLK Jr. Curriculum such as this teaches division. We need to teach our kids how to think and not what to think.”
Currence: “No. The U.S. has a proud history. It is not all perfect, but our Constitution and government remain a role model for people around the world. Students should be taught history, learn from it and consider ways to improve. There are more productive ways to encourage civic-mindedness.”
Rogers: “My understanding is that these approaches are not taught in LPS and there is no plan to implement them. I support that decision. LPS prioritizes an inclusive approach to education that recognizes the dignity of each individual.”
Sameck: “To educate citizens who help move our country forward, we need to teach an accurate account of where we’ve been, which includes the history of race relations, racism and their enduring effects. That being said, CRT is a college-level course and is not taught at the secondary level.”
Should LGBTQIA and BIPOC communities be equally represented as other community groups in literature available in schools?
Bryant: “I think any literature available in schools that deals with sexual/controversial content should be parent choice/parent notification. I believe literature availability policies should be no different than the rules and policies that we follow for other forms of media.”
Currence: “Literature in public schools should reflect the diversity of various communities, but these communities should be represented without offensive graphic illustrations or celebrating amoral behavior that may be inappropriate for school-age students.”
Rogers: “All students should be able to see their authentic selves reflected in the literature offered in schools at an age-appropriate level, including but not limited to students who identify as LGBTQIA and BIPOC. Diverse books help foster a sense of belonging that is essential to effective student learning.”
Sameck: “I believe that representation matters, and as such, I believe a diverse range of stories and experiences, especially those from historically underrepresented populations like BIPOC and LGBTQIA communities, should be available to students.”
What is your vision for school district’s students and their successes?
Bryant: “I envision our schools being an environment where our children can achieve high levels of performance, motivation, curiosity, engagement and learning.”
Currence: “Academic excellence must remain a top priority for the district. Technology and the various learning options available to students prepare them to learn in a variety of ways. To be ready to meet their futures, LPS students should be taught to become lifelong learners and to think critically for themselves.”
Rogers: “LPS should prepare students to thrive in their chosen path in life, whether higher education, military service, the workforce or other pursuits. Rigorous academic instruction is key, with the understanding that students are not widgets on an assembly line. Students learn in different ways and LPS offers options to support all students.”
Sameck: “I envision students graduating from LPS to be critical thinkers with positive social and real-world experiences that have prepared them to go out in the world with the tools to be successful in whatever they seek to do in life; be it higher education, trade work, entrepreneurship or anything else.”
What will you do to attract (and retain) teaching talent to our schools?
Bryant: “The No. 1 thing that teachers tell me that they need is time. I would move to help provide teachers with the time that they need to adequately prepare, collaborate, attend professional learning and grow their craft. Teachers who are well prepared have students that are well prepared.”
Currence: “Keeping teachers focused on education and providing the best environment for instruction helps maintain a culture that values teachers. Competitive pay and benefits must also be considered. Having persevered through the pandemic, the board should continue to find ways to award, support and encourage staff.”
Rogers: “I attended a recent board meeting where members reviewed the most recent teacher survey results. Concerns about compensation, workplace stress and work-life balance are areas we need to address. I also support existing LPS programs to develop new teachers. Overall, survey results show our teachers value teaching here.”
Sameck: “Teachers are highly-trained professionals, and they deserve to be compensated and acknowledged as such. I believe that in order to be competitive in the wider labor market, our district should strive to offer compensation packages that are competitive not only with surrounding districts, but private employers as well.”
