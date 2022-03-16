Kyle Bryant’s Biographical Details

Numbers of years living in the school district: 21 years

Educational background, including any degrees earned: Graduate of Winnetonka High School here in the Northland and attended Central Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Arts Technology & Management.

Occupation: Project Manager

Social media/website contact info related to campaign: Facebook: @bryantforlps53, www.bryantforlps53.com

Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: I have not served in a position within the government.

Have you ever been employed by the city or district? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end? I have not been employed by the city or district.