SMITHVILLE — Three seats are up for Smithville School Board on the April ballot. Incumbent Susan Whitacre along with Stacia Cudd, Patrick Nichols, Samantha Oryshyn and Brooke Perkins are vying for the seats. The top three vote-getters will serve three-year terms. 

To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting the district, the Courier-Tribune sent questionnaires to each candidate and asked them to limit their responses to 50 words per answer. Answers longer than 50 words have been cut off at the end of the closest sentence with an ellipsis (…) in place of missing words. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name. A longer version of this story with more answers to questions posed by voters is online at www.mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news/.

Stacia Cudd explains why she is the best candidate for Smithville School Board.

Patrick Nichols explains why he is the best candidate for Smithville School Board.

Samantha Oryshyn explains why she is the best candidate for Smithville School Board.

Brooke Perkins answers why she is the best candidate for Smithville School Board.

Susan Whitacre explains why she is the best candidate for Smithville School Board.

