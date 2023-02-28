SMITHVILLE — Three seats are up for Smithville School Board on the April ballot. Incumbent Susan Whitacre along with Stacia Cudd, Patrick Nichols, Samantha Oryshyn and Brooke Perkins are vying for the seats. The top three vote-getters will serve three-year terms.
To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting the district, the Courier-Tribune sent questionnaires to each candidate and asked them to limit their responses to 50 words per answer. Answers longer than 50 words have been cut off at the end of the closest sentence with an ellipsis (…) in place of missing words. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name. A longer version of this story with more answers to questions posed by voters is online at www.mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news/.
How do you define the role between elected leaders and residents?
Cudd: "I am a resident, parent and alum. If the people of the district elect me to represent them on the board, then it is my responsibility to listen to their thoughts and concerns and make the best decisions I can to better our schools to the benefit of our community."
Nichols: "Elected leaders are citizens first. Elected leaders are the voice for the community and should be tapped into the needs, concerns and priorities of its residents. Through decisions, problem solving and leadership, our elected officials should be governing with respect to the values and needs of the community."
Oryshyn: "The difference between elected leaders and residents is that elected leaders are chosen to serve and be the voice for the people, and in this case, for the children as well. Doing what is best for our children must be in the forefront of our mind for every decision made."
Perkins: "Elected leaders are voice facilitators and resource guides. They must listen to the voices and concerns of residents. Both elected leaders and residents should work together to build a comprehensive understanding of issues/concerns. They should be able to work together to identify the most effective use of the available resources."
Whitacre: "Elected leaders are the representatives of the residents of their district. It is important to listen to all residents as we are entrusted with their most precious treasures, their children and tax dollars. As a school board member, we have the responsibility to ensure our polices are compliant with appropriate laws, but reflect our community."
What is your No. 1 goal if elected?
Cudd: "I will be a voice of support to continue the effort to get our teachers competitive compensation. The best thing we can do for our students is to bring in the best of the best educators and staff. I want those teachers to come, grow and stay in Smithville."
Nichols: "To provide leadership, which to me is about problem solving. With legislation in Missouri forthcoming on issues directly related to public education, it is important that we have plans now to ensure we are competitive and area-leading in academic and extracurricular performance and opportunities."
Oryshyn: "My goal is to work together with other board members to make the best decisions for our students and to do what is in their best interests."
Perkins: "I want to ensure that all voices are heard and that we are identifying and using our available resources in the most effective way. Our community, families and SSD must have a strong partnership, which will be mutually beneficial and is integral to the future success of Smithville."
Whitacre: "I have worked to ensure we provide the best outcome for every student. My goal is to continue to promote the district from a great district to an elite district by advancing student achievement in academics as well as supporting them in all aspects of their lives."
How will you work to serve the diverse educational needs and student populations of the district?
Cudd: "The diversity of Smithville is increasing. We must hear, listen to and respond to the different educational needs of all students. Testing data can provide insight into the challenges our schools should address, and we can take a proactive approach to ensure we are adequately serving the entire student population."
Nichols: "I would be remiss to think I have the solutions to these needs. But, I am confident our educators and district leadership do. For me, it’s about asking the right questions, listening to our educators' needs and ensuring our long-term strategies incorporate the resources required to meet these needs."
Oryshyn: "Every student deserves to have a well-rounded education without being limited by educational needs. All students should be provided with the resources to excel."
Perkins: "Every student deserves the opportunity for educational success and we should use any tools/resources available. If we don’t have the proper tools/resources, we must work to obtain and encourage continuing education for staff so we are able to provide the most effective education to every student in our district."
Whitacre: "I was privileged to be a part of the committee that met in the spring of 2022 and developed the district’s Kindness and Inclusion Plan. I will continue to ensure that the district follows this plan and continues to make this issue a priority for our district."
What issues do you believe the district needs to address in its academic program and offerings? What changes would you recommend?
Cudd: "Our district needs more staff consistency. Research has shown that a high rate of turnover in schools has a negative impact on student achievement, including decreased academic achievement in core subjects. Turnover can also redirect resources that could be used for improvements in other areas. I wholeheartedly believe we can foster a culture where top teachers and administrators choose Smithville, grow in Smithville and stay in Smithville. ..."
Nichols: "Learning performance starts in the classroom, so ensuring we focus on the morale of current educators and attraction of future educators must be a top priority. Analyzing our assessment data and leveraging it to benchmark our future strategies must be done to overcome the setbacks from the pandemic."
Oryshyn: "Overall, I believe the district offers strong academic programs and offerings for students. An opportunity for the district would be to offer more upper-level courses for higher achieving students while also continuing to provide support for the special education department."
Perkins: "The opportunity to learn some career options early on will help students identify what path they might truly be interested in pursuing. SSD has been expanding on the real-world learning. I recommend continuing this by engaging the community, local businesses and government for internships/day-in-the-life demos, maybe even as a requirement."
Whitacre: "As our recent testing has shown, our academic results are truly outstanding, but our students are entering an ever-changing world and we must work to adjust our teaching to match the jobs of the future. The Real-World Learning Collaborative in an example of those efforts."
Do you work with children currently or have you in the recent past? Please explain.
Cudd: "As a mother, I have been working with children daily for 11 years. For a brief time in 2020 I was teacher in the loosest sense of the word. I have always had a great respect for teachers and that experience only served to heighten my respect for the profession."
Nichols: "I have been a volunteer coach for the Smithville Parks and Rec. since relocating to Smithville. I have also previously served in student ministry at my past church. And, my wife and I are currently raising our two young children."
Oryshyn: "I have coached different teams for my children for the past three years through Smithville Parks & Recreation and other leagues and will continue to do so. I am also a mother to three younger children and I make time to volunteer in their schools when opportunities are available."
Perkins: "I volunteer as a parent helper with many of my children’s extracurricular activities."
Whitacre: "I am the proud mother of two wonderful boys who have benefited from the academics and extracurriculars that our district offers. I have also participated in several community efforts on behalf of Smithville students."
Do you support the ballot question to issue $17.5 million in bonds to pay for district improvements? Why or why not?
Cudd: "I absolutely support the no-tax increase bond issue. A number of needed improvements are addressed, including the current absence of a district transportation facility and aging HVAC units at two buildings. In addition, a Crisis Response Team has provided input to prioritize safety improvements for each building of the district."
Nichols: "I do support it. The proposal is no increase to the tax levy, which is great for our citizens. The improvements are well dispersed across all the district facilities and educational levels, with an intentional focus on the safety and security of our children."
Oryshyn: "I support the no-tax increase question as it will improve sidewalks for student safety, strengthen security at all buildings and provide an on-site bus facility among other notable items. These are important steps to take to ensure our students’ safety and the ability to learn in the best environment."
Perkins: "Yes, the board has listened to their staff who expressed the need for improvements to many of the buildings and facilities that will create a safer, more effective learning environment for the students and staff. These funds can be applied to those repairs/upgrades and optimize existing facility space."
Whitacre: "I support the April bond to pay for district improvements. It is important that we provide a safe and welcoming environment for our students. Replacing our aging heating/cooling, school safety and transportation needs are important to maintain our communities strong school rating and property values."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.