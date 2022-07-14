Editor’s Note: In addition to answers printed here, videos of candidates providing answers to other questions are featured.
CLAY COUNTY — Clay County voters will choose one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 ballot for the newly created eastern at-large Clay County Commission seat. With passage of the county constitution last year, the seat and three others were created, moving the commission from three to seven seats. The eastern at-large seat carries a two-year term.
Candidates are Scott Hayes, JoAnn Lawson, James “Jim” Shrimpton, Noel Shull and Steve Wolcott. If a candidate gets 51% or more of the votes cast, he or she will be the winner and no general election in November will be held. If no candidate gets more than half of the total votes, the top two vote-getters will move on to the general election.
The Courier-Tribune asked each candidate biographical and issue questions. For fairness in length to all candidates, responses were limited to 50 words per question. Answers longer than this limit have been edited to the nearest end of a sentence and have an ellipsis (...) in place of missing words. Answers are published in alphabetical order of candidate last name. Shull, a former state House representative, did not respond to requests for comment.
How will you work to aid and improve transparency of government operations if elected?
Hayes: “I believe timeliness and honesty are keys to transparency. I will work within the utilities of the Clay County administrative offices in coordination with the other commissioners and public relations teams to increase the availability and speed of which information is shared with the public.”
Lawson: “Hold some evening commission meetings to allow more citizens who work during the day to attend. Stay in contact with neighborhood groups. Above all, I will have an open-door policy and will be available to listen to citizen concerns and help with issues.”
Shrimpton: “The county website has a good information portal. In addition, I will use social media and personal contacts with civic groups and businesses.”
Wolcott: “I have always been a big proponent of the open meetings and records law in Missouri. My presence on the Smithville School Board resulted in changes in the way the board operated, and have also been involved in assisting many of the cities that I have represented in responding to those informational requests. ...”
What county services do you feel most needs additional resources and why?
Hayes: “I believe a vibrant county has access to flourishing parks and recreation. Clay County is the third largest, and growing, county in the state. Citizens want recreational distractions that are well maintained. I will work to ensure facilities management has adequate resources.”
Lawson: “Since I have not been involved yet, I would like to see the new commission meet with officeholders and department heads and work together to prioritize what county services need more funding.”
Shrimpton: “During the next couple of years, something needs to be done to better serve the citizens that live in the southern part of the county. Either a new Annex or remodel of the current Annex. Long-term planning for a new jail, along with better pay for our law enforcement. …”
Wolcott: “Our sheriff’s department provides law enforcement for all of Clay County and is the only source of law enforcement for most portions of the county not within our city’s boundaries. That department needs additional funds to retain employees and upgrade equipment. Also, we need to do more to provide for long-term, lower maintenance roadways within the noncity areas of our county.”
What is the biggest issue impacting your district and how will you work to resolve it if elected?
Hayes: “In the last three years, Clay County has worked to distance itself from fraudulent mismanagement of taxpayer’s money. This election expands the commissioner ranks from three to seven. Elected officials must be dutiful and transparent, and I will diligently collaborate with my colleagues to foster this environment of trust.”
Lawson: “School safety, roads and bridges and law enforcement. Work with school superintendents and law enforcement administrators to assure proper security measures; on roads with county road department to prioritize projects and gain support of other commissioners to assure satisfactory results.”
Shrimpton: “The biggest issue impacting my district is the lack of trust in county government. During the past year, the current three commissioners have restored some trust with citizens. We need to continue with this trend. I will be accessible to my constituents and listen to their concerns.”
Wolcott: “The eastern district of the county is more rural and less compact than the western district. We must decide how we want Clay County to look in the next 10 to 20 years and whether we want to be a dense urban county or permit family farms and less dense areas of the county to remain. …”
Are county taxes adequate for the needs of Clay County?
Hayes: “I believe a growing county requires growing income to maintain necessary utilities and facilities. However, my work as commissioner would include being a good steward of the current taxpayers’ dollars. Setting policy does not necessitate increasing taxes, but rather finding appropriate ways to utilize them.”
Lawson: “We would hope they are, but as in households and businesses all over this county, Clay County needs to learn to live within its budget. Here again, the responsibility lies with the new commission to lead this county into a common-sense method of spending.”
Shrimpton: “The county has plenty of revenue to meet the needs of the citizens of Clay County.”
Wolcott: “If the county had more tax revenues, the county could definitely expand and improve its services to its residents. However, I see no need for and would not support any tax increase during my two-year term on the commission.”
Do commissioners provide enough oversight over the county budget and how funds are spent?
Hayes: “Based on my experience with the shareholders of Clay County operations, officeholders and courts, I do believe there is an improving oversight of the budget. As aforementioned, I believe increasing the timeliness of accessibility with Clay County residents is paramount to promoting confidence in the oversight.”
Lawson: “The commission has a responsibility to wisely spend county funds. I would work with other commissioners to scrutinize the budget and work with officeholders and department heads to closely monitor the budget process and work to control unnecessary spending.”
Shrimpton: “The commissioners do provide adequate oversight over the county budget. With the expansion from three to seven commissioners, it may be more difficult to gain a consensus on the budget, but hopefully it will lead to better decisions.”
Wolcott: “The county administrator has provided two sessions for commission candidates to review current budgets and meet with the representatives of the various departments of our county. As a commissioner, I would want to examine more closely how our taxpayers’ money is currently being spent by the departments and determine ways that those funds may be used more efficiently. …”
