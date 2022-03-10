About Kelly Boley

Numbers of years living in the school district: 9

Educational background, including any degrees earned: Bachelor of Science: Criminal Justice with an emphasis in administration. Master’s in Forensic Investigation

Occupation: Administrative assistant for the Methodist church and adjunct professor for Metropolitan Community College

Social media/website contact info related to campaign: Kelly Boley for School Board 2022 on Facebook

Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve:Secretary for the Smithville Community in Action Coalition; Clay County Public Health Board for 1 year; Girl Scout troop leader for 5 years.

Have you ever been employed by the city or district? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end?: Yes, substitute teacher, long-term substitute, permanent substitute as well as summer school librarian; contract ended August of 2021