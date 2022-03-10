SMITHVILLE — Voters in Smithville will be casting votes for two school board members on April 5. There will be five candidates on the ballot and the top two-vote getters will each serve three-year terms. Board members are elected at-large and serve without compensation.
Candidates are Kelly Boley, Whitney Carlile, Scott Jacoby, incumbent Len Matthies and Chris Palmer. Sarah Lamer did not file again.
The Courier-Tribune asked each candidate biographical and issue questions related to the school district that were submitted by voters. Answers were limited to 50 words each per question. In addition to coverage here, extended coverage including answers to more questions about issues impacting the district’s future and videos of candidates explaining why they think they should be elected is available at MyCourierTribune.com.
Answers are published in alphabetical order of candidate last name.
When it comes to masking children in school, do you believe this should be a parent’s choice or the board’s?
Boley: “I believe it is a public health issue. I will seek guidance from the CDC, the local health department and take in consideration concerns from parents from all protected groups as well as parents from the district.”
Carlile: “I’ve advocated for parents to make the decision for their child to mask or not. They best know the needs of their child. We now see the detrimental effects various COVID policies had on children. Many students are struggling. Parents are a valuable resource to be respected when making decisions.”
Jacoby: “By voting day, we will be 6 months removed from wearing masks and Missouri will be recognizing the end of the pandemic. We learned each community – parents, teachers, administrators – will do what’s best for their schools. We can all agree the goal is to have children in school without masks.”
Matthies: “I have always voted for parents’ choice. I never believed the board should mandate masks. It should have come from a higher office and not left for the school board to endure the backlash and criticism.”
Palmer: “I believe this should be a parent’s choice. Medical decisions should always be the parent’s right, period.”
When making decisions, how will you navigate possible conflicts between your personal beliefs system and regulations established by law and/or recommendations made by leading experts in their field?
Boley: “I would request more information about the policies going into effect. I would seek examples of similar policies in other schools. I would seek to understand the perspective of the expert in the field as well as seeking evidence that the expert’s suggestions would work in our school district.”
Carlile: “As a board member, the best thing I can do is listen and ask questions. I’ll seek insight from a variety of avenues and resources and make decisions knowing I represent the people of Smithville. I’ll follow the law and be a strong voice who isn’t afraid of speaking up.”
Jacoby: “Public service requires one to balance personal beliefs while making the right decision for the most people. You must have empathy and foresight while prioritizing the well-being of others. Your decisions must be soundly based on relevant regulations and recommendations of experts in the field.”
Matthies: “Whether you vote ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ you still have to support the decision the board makes. It would weaken the board’s power to make decisions if you didn’t. Boards don’t always agree. That’s why there are seven and majority rules.”
Palmer: “If we are going to promote education, we should be willing to educate ourselves. I welcome those that have data that might help me decide. All sides need to be represented. In the end, I will always use my own eyes, life lessons and common sense to guide me.”
What is your stance on the banning and/or removal of books from school libraries and curriculum?
Boley: “I defer to the policy that is already in place. Parents are allowed to submit concerns on any book in the library, and the board is required to review the books in question. My questions would be: Is it a required text? Is it age appropriate?”
Carlile: “Material for students should be age appropriate. Parents sign permission forms to watch PG movies, yet often aren’t aware of books that may not hold the same standards they set at home. If anything is questionable, let’s include parents in a conversation on what their children will be exposed to.”
Jacoby: “Our core curriculum is based on standards set by the state. Our school has a practice if a student or parent is uncomfortable with a book. They can request something different. I don’t believe we should ban a book in a library as it contradicts a parent’s choice for their child.”
Matthies: “Banning books would set a standard that could cause problems. Anyone who didn’t like a certain book could ask for it to be banned. Put them in a section marked controversial and have the proper signs. I see any teacher wanting to use these books in class at this time.”
Palmer: “Would I ban Dr. Seuss as some did last year? Answer is no, but if the book contains pornographic material, then I will vote that the parents of the district be notified and allow them to make that decision. Parents need to know about the reading materials in their schools.”
Do you think that CRT or curriculum similar to it and the 1619 Project are and should be a part of teaching in schools?
Boley: “I believe CRT should remain a college-level curriculum. I do, however, believe that we should seek cultural competency and cultural humility. This can be done by having open conversations and nurturing environments that promote education about different cultures.”
Carlile: “I do not support politically driven, divisive ideology being taught in our schools. As a proud American, I believe all students have the capacity to succeed. I support curriculum that will create leaders in our students, empowering every student to reach their goals and full potential.”
Jacoby: “Our core curriculum is based on the standards set by the state. We know these subjects are not taught in K-12 in Smithville or in the state of Missouri. In addition, our state standards require teachers to teach multiple perspectives, which provides students essential skills later in life.”
Matthies: “No. We need to teach acceptance and toleration of races, religions, sexual orientations, the things that make us unique individuals.”
Palmer: “I will never support any programs that teach CRT. If parents, students or teachers want it implemented in our schools, they can set up a club like the FCA or GSA, but this should not be a part of the day-to-day curriculum taught in the classrooms.”
What will you do to help attract and retain teaching talent in schools?
Boley: “I think we can attract and retain teachers by making them feel like they have a voice and that what they do matters. We need to learn how to communicate and advocate for our teachers more.”
Carlile: “We must improve open communication with teachers. Many have expressed concerns to me they don’t feel comfortable discussing with those in charge. We need to listen to their needs and valuable insights; create a culture where they’re valued, proving it with our actions and budget. Teacher salary increase is crucial.”
Jacoby: “This is becoming more of a problem for our school district. Our teachers are instrumental in the development of our children and the health of our community. At a minimum, we should strive to be competitive with pay and benefits with Platte County and Kearney school districts.”
Matthies: “Pay more money, offer more incentives.”
Palmer: “Advocate for teachers. Work with administration to eliminate unnecessary paperwork and demands. Stop taxing overworked teachers. They need better compensation and work environments that restore the joys of teaching. Allow them to teach and not police. Listen to their needs. Find solutions. Endorsements not needed to do the right thing.”
What do you see as financial opportunities and threats to the school district and what are your plans for addressing them?
Boley: “Smithville has seen commercial growth, which will provide funding opportunities for our future students and for salaries for our teachers. Higher salaries for teachers provides higher retention rates and more involvement with the students. Threat is losing teachers to other school districts.”
Carlile: “People are searching for a community with the strong values Smithville holds. With growth, let’s remember and embrace what makes our community special. With proposed developments, it is essential that we are fiscally responsible and advocate for our district to reap the funding benefits that such opportunities can potentially bring.”
Jacoby: “The state of Missouri’s willingness to systematically change the school funding formula to provide less funds to public education has and will be a continued threat to our funding. I will work to ensure we are maximizing all financial opportunities, including the 3,000 acres shared with Kansas City.”
Matthies: “The Silk Project is going to be a big plus for the school. We need to lobby our congressmen for more money, less budget cuts. Better TIFs.”
Palmer: “Most revenue for schools comes from local taxes. The school must have strong leadership and communication with city officials to arrange the best outcome for financial gain. The threat to our schools financially is long term should poorly negotiated tax deals be approved by city officials on new developments.”
Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?
Boley: “Yes, I can support the board in a decision I do not agree on while providing my dissension. I can support the process, even if I do not agree with the decision.”
Carlile: “I respect the democratic process. I will vote in the ways I see best; represent the needs of our students, teachers, parents and Smithville community. I will work with fellow board members to bridge the gap and see how we can ensure voices from all sides feel heard and represented.”
Jacoby: “Absolutely. I’ve had to do this many times prior to this opportunity as a voting member on a commission. It’s okay to fundamentally disagree with a vote, but at the end of the day, we must move forward together to try to achieve the best results for our children.”
Matthies: “The board must work together, whether you support or don’t support the outcome. You strive for a strong board.”
Palmer: “If I voted ‘yes’ and the rest of the board voted ‘no,’ I would accept it. I will publicly explain the reasons for casting my vote. Parents should be thoroughly informed of what the board is voting on and how it affects their child. Transparency from the board is paramount!”
How should a board of education best communicate with its constituent groups?
Boley: “I think we could have listening sessions. We could have a quarterly session for parents to come to express their concerns. We could have a quarterly session where we go to the schools to get feedback from students and staff.
Carlile: “If our board is going to represent the people in our community, they first must know what the people think. I’ve suggested monthly roundtable discussions as a start. We must do better at facilitating authentic discussion of differing views. Smithville is full of great minds, let’s utilize them!”
Jacoby: “Communication is a critical component of public service, and this is something we can improve on as a board. However, since we all use various ways of communication, the answer is not quick and easy. The challenge will be improving communication while expanding on relevant information to decisions.”
Matthies: “Anyway it can. There are so many media outlets now they all can be used. The public should be well aware of what’s going on and what things are facing the board.”
Have you received funds for your campaign from outside of Smithville? If so, how much and where from?
Boley: “No.”
Carlile: “In my candidacy, we have been fortunate to have the support of family, friends and community members. My campaign has accepted monetary contributions, as many candidates do. All campaign finance is shared publicly at mec.mo.gov. You can search my name for the most up-to-date donor information.”
Jacoby: “No. I’m funding my campaign myself.”
Matthies: “No.”
Palmer: “No, self-funded.”
Have you ever given a speech prepared by Freedom KC or the Northland Parent Association, and did you support the Northland Parents Association’s lawsuit of school districts?
Boley: “No, no.”
Carlile: “All speeches I’ve given have been my own words. When my child’s legitimate medical exemption was denied by our district, I joined the NPA to help advocate for my child’s needs. Parent voices and concerns should have been better heard and supported by our schools without requiring legal action.”
Jacoby: “No and no. It’s a waste of tax dollars that could have gone to our students.”
Matthies: “No.”
Palmer: “1) No. 2) Yes, I proudly supported the lawsuit. They were the only organization in the Northland fighting to protect parent’s rights on denied, doctor-provided, medical exemptions by school administration. NPA took the lead when school boards, local officials and media failed parents and children’s right to medical autonomy.”
Do you support TIFs and tax abatements that affect revenues for schools? Why or why not?
Boley: “I would consider both TIFs and tax abatements on a case-by-case scenario to ensure due process owed to those seeking incentives and decide based on the information provided to the board.”
Carlile: “We cannot afford to lose out on funds that could be directed to our schools. We must be strong when advocating for fair percentages in order to advance our schools and students. We will excel as an elite school district when students, parents and teachers and our city collaborate together.”
Jacoby: “I will work to help create a win-win scenario with the city for the benefit of our children. I support responsible use of these programs. A poor use of these programs will not only result in less funds for our children, but our entire community.”
Matthies: “No. I don’t like the idea of a business moving in and is given the opportunity to pay little to the community in taxes. Schools drastically need this money to produce better students. ‘You get what you pay for’ is something I believe.”
Palmer: “Depends on the project and long-term projected tax revenue incomes. City officials need to make sure our schools are fairly represented in any agreements reached. We can no longer have our city officials agree to insufficiently negotiated TIF arrangements and then ask taxpayers to pick up the tab.”
