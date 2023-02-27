KEARNEY — Five candidates on the April ballot are seeking election to three seats on the Kearney School Board. The top three vote-getters will be elected and serve a three-year term. Candidates are incumbent Bree Switzer and challengers Nicolas Vasquez, Nancee Ruzicka, Richard Cawthon and Leonard Broughton.
To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting the school district and its patrons, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. For fairness in length to all, each was asked to limit responses to 50 words per question. Answers longer than 50 words have been cut off at the end of the nearest sentence and an ellipsis (…) put in place of the missing words. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name.
How do you define the role between elected leaders and residents?
Broughton: “I would be a liaison between the administration and the community. I work for the community and I am accountable to them.”
Cawthon: “I believe they can be one in the same, which enhances the best of both worlds. Elected leaders that are residents have more involvement and want to see the best come out of their areas.”
Ruzicka: “The role of elected leaders is to act as a conduit between residents and the school district, keeping the lines of communication open. Leaders are obligated to evaluate every side of an issue and make decisions that do what’s best for students while ensuring that none are left behind.”
Switzer: “Elected leaders have the job of being part of the community’s conversations, concerns and goals. With kids in the district, I have a vested interest in our schools, making sure they achieve a high level. I would wear both hats knowing communication between elected leaders and residents needs to be strong.”
Vasquez: “An elected leader’s essential duty is to connect to the community, actively listen and empathize so that every resident is heard and understood. Then they must use that information to guide the mission, vision and values of the community and its residents and make it a reality in our schools.”
How will you work to serve the diverse educational needs and student populations of the district?
Broughton: “I am currently serving on a team that meets four times a year called Bulldog C.A.R.E. (character, acceptance, respect and empathy). We are working hard to provide diverse materials in the school buildings and libraries. This team will foster an environment to help students, staff and families feel valued. Our plan is to reach out to the community and build unity between the district and community. …”
Cawthon: “I believe being open and available to students and parents is the key to the needs of our community. Listening to what the schools needs are and the needs of our students is detrimental to keeping Kearney schools as one of the best, if not the best, in our area.”
Ruzicka: “Public/private partnership. The more opportunities, the better. Teachers can’t do it all and the district needs to enlist community volunteers and businesses to increase and improve access to educational and extracurricular activities. There are many capable student mentors and tutors, individuals and organizations ready to support our students.”
Switzer: “The Kearney School District is focused on giving students of all backgrounds the opportunity to be educated. I believe that is something we all agree on and want the best opportunities for all students in the district. They continue to implement programs allowing students to have options in their education.”
Vasquez: “I will work to make sure that everyone in the community has a voice. That regardless of vote or outcome, everyone is heard, understood and valued. I believe that big or small, every decision is an opportunity to grow closer as a community and better understand each other.”
What issues do you believe your district needs to address in its academic program and offerings?
Broughton: “Kearney has some really good opportunities in place and we need to continue to build on them. Real-world learning is becoming a great tool for the Kearney school system and we need to keep moving forward with this program. Also, Kearney has a vision for the next five years called Bulldogs C.A.R.E. (Strategic Plan). …”
Cawthon: “Young adults need to learn how to do the basic life skills such as balancing a checkbook, filing taxes, etc. This has been looked over since everything is digital, and we need to make sure that our children know how to do these basic needs.”
Ruzicka: “We need to raise the bar. Test scores are good locally, but how do they compare against the best in MO, KS or the rest of the country? Why? We need to prepare students for their future, not ours. Expand curriculum and rigor, expect student success at the highest levels.”
Switzer: “I believe that we should be looking at market value assets and how some students need to go to college and offer more college core credits to prepare them as well as trade schools for students to go straight into the workforce after they get out of school.”
Vasquez: “Kearney has a record of academic excellence. The heart of all issues, offerings and district initiatives should be to continue to grow this high-quality education, to help all children become the best versions of themselves and guide them to pursue their passions and careers in school and beyond.”
Do you work with children currently or have you in the recent past?
Broughton: “I do work with children in the Upward Basketball program at Kearney First Baptist Church. In Ohio, I coached high school football, middle school basketball and youth baseball. I have been involved in the AWANA program at Calvary Baptist Church in Ohio.”
Cawthon: “I have worked with children ranging from pre-K to high school. I have done this by being a youth minister in local churches, which included counseling youth and being a mentor in many cases. I have also served as a coach in many team sports for children.”
Ruzicka: “Most recently, I provided pre-K tutoring to my grandson during COVID, began publishing the Booger Patrol series of first chapter books and volunteered at NTRC. Previously, I taught at a two-year college, started and co-managed a youth volleyball club that grew from two teams to 10 teams.”
Switzer: “Having four kids in different buildings throughout the district, I am involved on different levels with each extracurricular activities, PTO and committees in the district.”
Vasquez: “I proudly served 16 years in Missouri public education; teaching vocal music, acoustic guitar, and spent my final three years as an instructional coach. In addition, I’m a past president of the Missouri State Teachers Association. I was honored to lead an association focused on empowering and advocating for teachers.”
Should district leadership do more to improve issues related to racism?
Broughton: “Here at Kearney, we are working hard through our Bulldog C.A.R.E. on creating an environment where everyone feels valued. We are doing this through working on character, acceptance, respect and empathy. As a school board member, I would make sure every student and staff member felt accepted and safe.”
Cawthon: “I believe that we should talk about the issues that our children are facing today within racism. I believe talking about it will bring awareness around the issue and possibly curb any racism that is going on in our community. The more we do now to stop racism the better.”
Ruzicka: “Studies show that a strong academic culture improves outcomes regardless of student demographics. No student benefits from lowering standards. Teach a full and accurate view of history, ensure equal learning opportunities, expect high academic achievement and vigorously enforce rules against bullying and actions that disrupt any student’s ability to learn.”
Switzer: “Remembering that we all have a role in accepting all individuals, the district leadership has put in place policies and committees to ensure that our staff and students are treated with dignity. The RESPECT campaign put in place is giving each building the opportunity to engage students at each grade level.”
Vasquez: “Yes. Districts have a responsibility to ensure everyone has a seat at the table when it comes time to shape our schools, make critical community decisions and do what’s best for students. Ensuring everyone is represented helps eliminate all forms of discrimination and makes Kearney a better place to live.”
What is your No. 1 goal if elected?
Broughton: “Communication is my No. 1 goal. Communication affects all areas of this job with students, teachers, support staff, parents, community and administration. I want all involved to know I will listen and I will be a voice for them. Communication plays a huge role in seeing that Kearney excels now and in the future.”
Cawthon: “I want to ensure that our children and staff have a voice and the needs of both are being addressed. This is a must to keep Kearney at the top of education. I want to serve to the best of my ability to make Kearney schools great.”
Ruzicka: “Public/private partnership. We need to put a process in place to take advantage of valuable community resources for our students. Whether it’s a retiree running a chess club or a business offering internships, there is a wealth of knowledge and experience available outside the classroom to ensure kids keep learning.”
Switzer: “For the district to continue to move forward in a positive atmosphere for all staff and students. Communication from the district to parents and the community is always important. Retaining and hiring highly qualified teachers and staff as well. Safety is also always at the top to continue to improve.”
Vasquez: “For several years, I’ve connected with the following African proverb, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ If elected, my No. 1 goal will focus on ensuring our community and district go farther by reflecting, growing and succeeding together.”
