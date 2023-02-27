vote

KEARNEY — Five candidates on the April ballot are seeking election to three seats on the Kearney School Board. The top three vote-getters will be elected and serve a three-year term. Candidates are incumbent Bree Switzer and challengers Nicolas Vasquez, Nancee Ruzicka, Richard Cawthon and Leonard Broughton.

To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting the school district and its patrons, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. For fairness in length to all, each was asked to limit responses to 50 words per question. Answers longer than 50 words have been cut off at the end of the nearest sentence and an ellipsis (…) put in place of the missing words. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name.

Leonard Broughton answers why he feels he is the best candidate for Kearney School Board.

Richard Cawthon explains why he is the best candidate for Kearney School Board.

Nancee Ruzicka tells Courier-Tribune Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski why she's the best candidate for Kearney School Board.

Bree Switzer explains why she is the best candidate for Kearney School Board.

Nicolas Vasquez explains why he is the best candidate for Kearney School Board.

