HOLT — When voting in the April election, voters in Holt will have six names from which to choose two candidates to represent them on the Holt Board of Aldermen for the next two years. Candidates are: Waneva Smith, Robert Borushko Sr., James Misner, Michael Blankinship, Tom Waters and William Heishman. Because Holt aldermen serve at large, the top two vote-getters will win election.
The Courier-Tribune asked each candidate biographical and issue questions related to the city. The following are their answers. Waters could not be reached for comment and Blankinship did not respond to requests for comment. Answers for remaining candidates are published in alphabetical order of candidate last name.
What is the biggest issue facing Holt, and how, if elected, would you work to resolve it?
Borushko: “The roads and the shape they’re in. I want to see how we can repair these roads and get them to where it’s not a temporary fix, but it’s a permanent fix,” he said. “ I want to see how we can apply for federal and state grants to help the city out. We had a government grant many years ago and we almost lost it because it the city didn’t do anything with it. No, we need to apply for them, and if we get them, act and act right now.”
Heishman: “It’s a toss up between the roads and bringing revenue into the town, but everybody has an issue with roads,” he said. “We just got the roads chip and sealed, but they didn’t do the correct job. We need to get ahold of them, have them come back and do it the correct way to our standards.”
Misner: “The infrastructure, streets and roads. We need to take care of the roads and the streets. I would look at if there is any type of grants to come in. I know they are available, we just need to look into it and see how we can get them.”
Smith: “The board seems to have unstable workmanship due to canceled meetings. Due to canceled meetings and lack of quorum, city business needs are extremely delated and/or not accomplished. I plan to try and be a good team player and get a working board,” she said. “Many of the citizens have requested to looking into the return of our police department and I plan to see if the new board can address that. I’d like to be a voice for the people and address the needs of the whole community.”
Do city leaders adequately communicate information to residents about matters that affect them? If not, what will you work to change if elected?
Borushko: “I think we need to publicize stuff. We’ve got a board down in the park that we can put messages on, No. 1. No. 2, we could make flyers up so that when people come into City Hall to pay their water bill and sewer bill and they could hand them to the people and say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re working on.’ Right now, we’re not doing anything. They have a sign in the window to say when meetings are, but we need to advertise more what we’re doing, how we’re doing it and what our goals are.”
Heishman: “They do post stuff, but not a whole lot of people in town follow it. The people who have been in town, specifically talking about the mayor, does what he wants to basically in town. Yes, I voice my opinion in town all the time, but nothing comes of it because the mayor doesn’t want it,” he said. “The people in town are the ones that pay for things. I would take in what they say and see what I could about getting it done.”
Misner: “I would work to open up communication with the citizens. I don’t think the citizens are getting the information they need,” he said. “I don’t think the current administration opens up to the citizens and what they need.”
Smith: “They try, but the problem with Holt is the lack of communication. We don’t have an established paper or something that goes out to everyone. They do print things on the back of the sewer bill for something short like a notification, but unless we come up with something that can go out to every resident, there probably isn’t a way to fix the problem with the communication.”
Is the city doing an adequate job of maintaining infrastructure and providing public safety protection? If not, what would you work to change if elected?
Borushko: “We’re not maintaining things. Our roads are in extremely bad shape. Why? I don’t know. As far as other protection and things, when I was on the board, we had a police department. We got rid of our police department, got rid of all our police cars and all this stuff,” he said. “We need to see what we can do, how we can do and when we can do it to get our police back. ”
Heishman: “The roads, no. Water and sewer, yes. And the safety, yes. Even though I hate to say this and I’m going to bite my tongue, the fire district does a great job,” he said.
Misner: “No, they are not doing enough with the infrastructure. We need to fix that. They are not doing enough and we need to improve that. The people that work for the city are good people, it’s not that they are not doing their jobs, we just need to figure out a better way to do it,” he said. “Public safety, I feel very safe in this town. I don’t think public safety is an issue. Clay County is doing a great job protecting us.”
Smith: “I don’t think so. I don’t think we have enough police coverage and I don’t think we have enough guidelines on the recreational vehicles. They are quite out of control. ATVs, go karts, motorized scooters, racing bikes, dirt bikes, about anything you can put a motor on is an issue on a daily basis,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.