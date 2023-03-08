LIBERTY — Voters in Liberty Public Schools’ boundaries will have eight names to choose three for the Liberty School Board on the April 4 ballot.
Terms on the school board are for three years. Candidates are incumbents AJ Byrd and Angela Reed and challengers Brian Ahart, Jenn Bauer, Amanda Beers, Karl Cox, Luba Koval and Kira Montuori. The top three vote-getters will be elected.
To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting the school district and its patrons, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. For fairness in length to all, each was asked to limit responses to 50 words per question. Answers longer than 50 words have been cut off at the end of the nearest sentence and an ellipsis (…) put in place of the missing words.
The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name. In addition to questions answered here, candidates were also given the opportunity to answer an additional question in video format with those videos attached to the online version of this story at mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news. Seven of the eight candidates participated, but Cox did not.
What issues do you believe your district needs to address in its academic programs and offerings? What changes would you recommend?
Ahart: “First, I see inconsistencies in programs offered from building to building. Additionally, there is an opportunity to improve the implementation and adoption of initiatives and programs. My experience with process reengineering and product management allows me to provide valuable insight to the district team to help improve this process.”
Bauer: “I am pleased with the wide variety of academic programs available in our district. I’d like to ensure these are equally available to all students in each building, including educator training/resources. I’d also like to see less time on iPads and more teacher-led learning using paper and pencil.”
Beers: “I believe the district’s biggest weakness is lack of preparedness for student behaviors and various repercussions of post-pandemic mental health. The development of students’ social skills has been negatively impacted following the pandemic and educators are trying their best to handle a situation we have never seen before.”
Byrd: “There are 11 job-embedded learning coaches throughout district; one assigned for each secondary school/one for two elementary schools. I would add possibly 14 additional coaches in two stages; (1) six elementary-level coaches responsible for one elementary school and (2) eight learning coaches added after evaluation of elementary coaches.”
Cox: “Academic programs must evolve to include greater emphasis on technologies like artificial intelligence that will allow students to compete in a changing world. The adoption of innovation is increasing rapidly and students will not have as much time to learn technologies as they have in the past.”
Koval: “Always align every program with basic guidelines that made our schools great for many years. Evaluate what can be simplified for the children and strengthen their basic needs. Review our hiring protocol to ensure we hire talent that is stemmed in academic excellence. To do that, we need to review teacher-pay structure, teacher qualifications and teacher retention.”
Montuori: “No two learners are the same. I believe the district is taking steps to move towards a more personalized learning approach, but understand this is complicated. I would be interested in seeing our district make greater strides in this area and creating opportunities for all students to feel successful.”
Reed: “LPS continues to address diversity in how students are served; the sense of belonging students, staff and families encounter; and how students see themselves in others they encounter throughout the school day such as teachers, administrators, etc. and how staff members feel supported.”
Do you work with children currently or have you in the recent past? Please explain.
Ahart: “I do not currently work with children, but I have worked with them in several different capacities. I have taught recreational gymnastics in Kearney, and Plymouth, MN. I was a leader in Boy Scout Troop 394. My wife and I also taught Sunday school to fourth graders.”
Bauer: “I am a substitute teacher. I volunteered countless hours in LPS classrooms the last 12 years. I served as a PTSA officer for six years, as president for four years. I have been a youth coach through Girls on the Run, and (Liberty Parks & Rec.). I am also a LPS youth mentor.”
Beers: “Currently, I am a substitute teacher through Kelly Education in LPS secondary schools. If you have a child in one of the middle or high schools, there’s a chance they know me. I love being around the kids and interacting with them, and I appreciate being part of the schools.”
Byrd: “I am community liaison KC District-MODOT. Key responsibilities: introducing middle/high schoolers to careers in heavy highway construction. The annual culminating event is iBUILD Showcase, held at Bartle for 2,000-5,000 KC metropolitan area students. Numerous construction careers are showcased. I worked 33 years with youth at Jackson County Family Court.”
Cox: “Yes, I have taught Bible school to groups of children and have two children of my own who are currently enrolled at Liberty Public Schools campuses.”
Koval: “I am a mother of three. My clients have families and love my finding a house for families that they can call, ‘home.’ I am also a soccer club manager. I do various volunteer work in my community. I pour into all kids every chance I get … .”
Montuori: “For the past 15 years, I have worked in the nonprofit sector using my skills to benefit children. My husband and I have also mentored a child in the foster care system and multiple at-risk youth in our community.”
Reed: “I am an educator. I taught fifth grade and then special education in grades K through 12, completing my career in Liberty after 28 years. I have been a substitute teacher for the past seven years because I enjoy working with young people and remaining current with educational initiatives.”
Do you support the ballot question to issue $120 million in bonds to pay for district improvements? Why or why not?
Ahart: “I do support the $120 million bond issue. Anytime we can infuse funds into the district, we should. Safety, security and accessibility improvements are one of the main areas being addressed with this bond. Ensuring the safety of students is imperative and helps create a positive learning environment.”
Bauer: “Yes, I support ballot question No. 1 to issue $120 million in general obligation bonds for the purpose of constructing, improving, repairing and renovating district facilities in order to increase efficiencies related to safety, security, accessibility and learning.”
Beers: “Yes. I’m in the schools subbing and I’ve seen a need for repairs, upgrades and renovations in various areas — restrooms, parking lots, technology, sports fields, etc. These improvements will benefit students, educators, administrators and support staff, which in turn improves student learning and growth.”
Byrd: “I support the $120-million bond issue. It is necessary to maintain/enhance the facilities and infrastructure. The district must continue to improve/retrofit spaces that increase square footage for more productive academic uses. The EDGE Program at Liberty High is an example of retrofitting a space adaptive and conducive to enhanced programs.”
Cox: “Some of the items are very important, and are needed, but it seems that more could be done to help local taxpayers. The ballot measure is a ‘no-tax increase’ initiative, but often this label is placed on tax increases that were initially promoted to the taxpayer as temporary.”
Koval: “No. Rather than increasing debt obligations, I stand for better money management. We are at a point that is increasing the debt load for the next generation.”
Montuori: “Yes. I believe this is an investment in not only our district infrastructure, operations and learning enhancements, but also to our community as a whole. A strong district attracts growth, business development and economic benefits. It can also generate a sense of pride for students, teachers and our community.”
Reed: “I do support the ‘no-tax increase’ bond issue. It is important infrastructure is maintained, new classroom space for programs to meet student needs is built and reorganization of departmental space is addressed throughout the district.”
Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.