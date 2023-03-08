Vote
LIBERTY — Voters in Liberty Public Schools’ boundaries will have eight names to choose three for the Liberty School Board on the April 4 ballot.

Terms on the school board are for three years. Candidates are incumbents AJ Byrd and Angela Reed and challengers Brian Ahart, Jenn Bauer, Amanda Beers, Karl Cox, Luba Koval and Kira Montuori. The top three vote-getters will be elected.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

