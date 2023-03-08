+8

+8

+8

+8

+8

+8

+8

+8

Brian Ahart’s Biographical Details Number of years living in the district: 20 Educational background, including any degrees earned: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from University of Missouri-Columbia, Master of Business Administration from Baker University Occupation: Worked for DST Systems for 23 years in various capacities, most time working in process reengineering; currently work for Heidrick & Struggles, executive search and consulting firm, as product manager Social media/website contact info related to campaign: Website, ahart4lps53.com; Facebook, facebook.com/bahart4lps53; Instagram, instagram.com/ahart4lps53 Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: Board President for Veronica’s Voice, nonprofit that helps women exit from and prevent entry into prostitution & sex trafficking; den/troop Leader for Boy Scout Troop 394 Have you ever been employed by the district? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end? No

Jenn Bauer’s biographical details Number of years living in the district: Lived in the area entire life, moved to Liberty in 2004 Educational background, including any degrees earned: B.A. in psychology and paralegal certificate from Rockhurst College; substitute teacher certificate Occupation: Owner of Sarpino’s Pizzeria Westport and Sarpino’s Pizzeria Northland; substitute teacher for LPS, contracted through Kelly Services Social media/website contact info related to campaign: Website, jennbauerforlps.com; emial, Jennbauerforlps@gmail.com; Facebook, jennbauerforlps; Instagram, @jennbauerforlps; Twitter, @jennbauer4lps; NextDoor, Jenn Bauer Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: No answer Have you ever been employed by the district? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end? Employed by Kelly Services as substitute teacher for Liberty Public Schools since 2020

Amanda Beers’ biographical details Number of years living in the district: 9 Educational background, including any degrees earned: Bachelor of Arts in French, BYU; Master of Arts in Teaching - Secondary Education, University of Memphis Occupation: Substitute teacher Social media/website contact info related to campaign: Website, amandabeersforlps53.com; Facebook, "Amanda Beers for Board of Education" Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: Election judge for Clay County since 2020; PTA treasurer at Lillian Schumacher this school year; involvement with PTA activities since 2014; Cub Scout leader, Webelos; worked with a group of moms for one season to create a free kids’ soccer league Have you ever been employed by the district? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end? No

AJ Byrd’s biographical details Number of years living in the district: 63 Educational background, including any degrees earned: Liberty High School, college-prep curriculum; William Jewell College, B.A. in sociology with psychology minor; UMKC, M.P.A., emphasis in personnel & human relations Occupation: Social worker/administrator, Jackson Co. Family Court; human relations compliance officer, KCMO-HRD; community liaison, KC District-MoDOT; free agent recruiter, Denver Broncos Social media/website contact info related to campaign: "AJ Byrd for Liberty School Board" on Facebook Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: U.S. Peace Corps, Kenya; 33 years for family court; 13 years for MoDOT; 1.5 years for KCMO Human Relations Department; served on Liberty’s Street Improvement Task Force and Liberty Housing Authority Committee; school district’s School Naming Committee Have you ever been employed by the district? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end? Worked for LPS 53 one semester in 1971 as substitute teacher

Karl Cox's biographical details Number of years living in the district: 6 Educational background, including any degrees earned: Degree in Information Technology and over 20 years of experience in software engineering Occupation: Software engineer Social media/website contact info related to campaign: No answer Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: No answer Have you ever been employed by the district? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end? No

Luba Koval’s biographical details Number of years living in the district: Lived in Clay County last 5 years Educational background, including any degrees earned: Associate's in medical assisting Occupation: business owner in real estate; 20+ years in health care settings Social media/website contact info related to campaign: "Luba Koval for Liberty Public Schools" on Facebook Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: While a stay-at-home mom for 5 years, developed and created community groups among other bilingual moms Have you ever been employed by the district? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end? No

Kira Montuori's biographical details Number of years living in the district: 16 Educational background, including any degrees earned: Bachelor of Science - Communication, Master of Arts - Journalism Occupation: Chief development officer Social media/website contact info related to campaign: Website, kiraforlps.wixsite.com/kira-montuori-for-lp; Facebook, "Kira Montuori for LPS" Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: Board member - Girls on the Run of Greater Kansas City Have you ever been employed by the district? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end? No