9 file for 3 Liberty School Board seats Jan 4, 2023

LIBERTY — Nine individuals have filed for the three seats on the Liberty Board of Education up for election this April.

Currently, the seats are held by Angie Reed, AJ Byrd and Kim-Marie Graham.

Byrd and Reed filed for reelection, but Graham did not. Challengers on the ballot are Jenn Bauer, Luba Koval, Kira Montuori, Marian McSpadden, Brian Ahart, Amanda Beers and Karl Cox.

The top three vote-getters will be elected and each will serve a three-year term.
