Absentee voting begins

CLAY COUNTY —Absentee voting has begun in Clay County with a line of in-person absentee voters filling the Clay County Election Board office at 100 W. Mississippi St. on the first day of voting, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
In-person absentee voting at the election board office will continue through Oct. 23 with the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 through 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Masks are required to enter the building.
In addition to the election board office, in-person absentee voting is also being offered at the Clay County Annex, 1901 NE 48 St., Kansas City. Absentee voting will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 through 23 and Oct. 26 through 30. Voting will also be allowed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31.
Absentee voting is open to Missourians who expect to be prevented from going to their polling place on Election Day may vote absentee beginning six weeks prior to an election.
Absentee voters must provide one of the following reasons for voting absentee:
• absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote;
• incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability;
• religious belief or practice;
• employment as an election authority, member of an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place;
• incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained;
• certified participation in the address confidentiality program; and
• the voter has contracted or is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting COVID-19.
Voters can request absentee ballots from their local election authority in person, by mail, fax or email. Relatives within the second degree such as spouses, parents and children may complete an absentee ballot application in person on behalf of the voter who wishes to vote absentee.
Mail in or faxed absentee ballot requests must be received by the election authority no later than 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday prior to any election.
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 7. The last day absentee applications requesting a mailed ballot and the last day mail-in ballot applications can accepted is Oct. 21.
