CLAY COUNTY — Incumbent Clay County Public Administrator Sarah Mills Rottgers, a Republican, faces Democratic challenger Jeremy Eden on the Nov. 3 ballot.
In an effort to increase voter education, the two discussed their views with the Courier-Tribune on the top issue impacting the office, funding, transparency and improving services to county residents and the proposed county constitution.
No. 1 issue
Sarah Mills Rottgers, who has served one term as public administrator, said the No. 1 issue impacting the public office is lack of funding from the county and state. The public administrator manages the affairs of an individual who may need guardianship, conservatorship or personal representative services due to being disabled or incapacitated. These individuals can include elderly, mentally ill and/or developmentally disabled county residents.
“The public administrator’s office has been subject to similar cuts like our county clerk and our county sheriff — not to the same extent, but similar types of cuts. Since I’ve come into the office in January of 2017, our operational budget has been cut by more than 50%,” she said, adding she has attempted to address the issues by improving the relationship her office has with other county elected officials.
The incumbent said if reelected, she will continue to work with local, state and federal officials to shed light on and advocate for the needs of those in the county.
Eden, who currently works as a service provider for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, agreed the biggest issue is funding. If elected, Eden said he would work with state and local officials and service providing agencies to ensure funding was available, including funding that is not accessed through “normal channels.”
“The Center for Human Services, for example, is a valuable resource I’ve utilized many times when looking for funding sources,” he said. “The more funding sources that we can find through these outside sources or through state channels, the less tax dollars are being passed on to the citizens of Clay County.”
Transparency & role of office
In terms of public knowledge of the elected office, Eden said the office doesn’t adequately communicate with the public about the role of public administrator.
“I have spoken with a lot of people about the PA’s office and I would say at least half of them were unaware what the public administrator even was,” said the Democratic challenger.
He said communication with the county’s public and service providers is lacking. Eden said the lack of public knowledge about the elected office is not due to an issue with the current public administrator, but several past public administrators.
To resolve the matter, Eden said he would ensure open communication between the office and affiliated agencies as well as have open communications with the administrator’s clients.
Mills Rottgers said she tries to run the office in transparent a manner as possible, including publishing a website that has detailed information about the office, its role, information for guardians as well as families who may be caring for a relative with a disability.
“However, as public administrators, we do have to balance the principle of transparency with security. We are charged with handling the protective health, the financial and just personal information for a vulnerable population,” she said. “In terms of accountability, we report to the circuit court. We are regularly audited by the circuit court and by other governmental institutions like the Social Security Administration. We were also audited by the state auditor and received a rating that indicated my office was well-managed.”
When it comes to transparency, Eden said the office has to maintain a balance between information needed for public viewing and the privacy of those served by the office. Eden said the current administrator has been able to maintain that balance.
Improving services
While the office currently does a good job of balancing the public’s right to know versus clients’ privacy, there are always areas that could be improved. Eden said if elected, he would take a person-centered approach and implement supported decision making.
“So that those individuals who are being served are as involved as they possibly can be,” he said.
Guardians, he added, should only exercise their authority to the extent that a client being served cannot and that guardian actions should be as least restrictive as possible.
Mills Rottgers said positive changes to services have been made since she took office.
“I was one of the first public administrators in the state to begin utilizing stable accounts. These are special accounts for adults and children with disabilities. It allows them to save more of their income and also allows them to spend it more flexibly to better meet their needs, all without jeopardizing their state and federal benefits,” the Republican incumbent said. “Because of my early adoption to the program, I was actually appointed by Gov. Parson to the Missouri Achieving a Better Life Experience Board, which is the board that oversees these accounts.”
If reelected, Mills Rottgers said she will continue to ensure these types of programs are administered responsibly and will ensure such opportunities continue to come to those in Clay County who need them.
Constitutional support
In discussing the proposed county constitution on the November ballot that would change the public administrator from being an elected to an appointed office, Eden said overall, he doesn’t support the proposed constitution although it does contain some changes he likes such as nonpartisan elections and term limits for commissioners.
Eden said changing multiple offices like the PA’s to appointments is not the best course of action.
“The PA is probably the only position where you’re not only representing people, you are responsible for them. A role that necessary and important should be decided by the citizens,” he said.
Mills Rottgers also opposes the constitution and related change to the public administrator office.
“I would rather be held accountable to Clay County voters,” she said.
