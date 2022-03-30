CLAY COUNTY — Voters heading to the polls April 5 will have a slew of choices to make. The following is a brief rundown of city and school board races and ballot measures in Holt, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville. For a complete ballot copy, see the March 31 print or eEdition of the Courier-Tribune. For details on where candidates stand on issues impacting voters, visit mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news.
Election judges with Clay County Election Board are projecting voter turnout of upwards of 15%. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Those in line at polling locations at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. In addition to one’s listed polling location, the Vote Center on the Metropolitan Community College Maple Woods campus, 2601 NE Barry Road, will be open to all Clay County registered voters who wish to cast ballots. For more details on where to vote, visit claycoelections.com.
Holt
Holt voters will select two to serve on the aldermanic board from a pool of four at-large candidates. Both seats carry a two-year term. Candidates are current Alderman Patti Pyne along with James Misner, Pam Mick, Jess Alley and Leon Clifford. The top two vote-getters will be elected.
Kearney
Kearney School District will have two seats open on the April ballot. Both carry a term of three years. Incumbent John Kern will join Leonard Broughton, Rocky Brock, Aaron Bowers, Stacy Rule, Meredith Cole and Lydia Mack on the ballot. The top two vote-getters will be elected.
The school district is also asking voters to decide the fate of a $44 million bond issue on the ballot called Proposition B. Lauded by the district as “no-tax-increase” effort, approval of the bond issue will not increase district taxpayers’ property tax rate, but will extend the number of years debt is paid up to 15 years. The issue requires a super majority of at least 57.14% of votes to pass. If approved, the measure will pay for a fifth elementary school; adding classrooms to the Early Education Center; updating other school facilities to meet current and future teaching and learning needs including technology; and providing safety and needed updates like required disability access to facilities as well as roofs and HVAC units.
On the Kearney Board of Aldermen, Gerri Spencer was the only candidate to file for the First Ward seat, but there is opportunity for a write-in candidate. The Second Ward race is contested. Incumbent David Lehman will face former Alderman Marie Steiner for election to a two-year term.
In the Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District, voters will decide the fate of a $.15 per $100 of assessed valuation operating levy increase. If approved, the amount would equate to slightly less than an additional $7.15 per month for homeowners in the district with a $300,000 residence. The current operating levy, according to Fire Chief Kevin Pratt, is 72.26 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Liberty
In the Liberty School District, voters will elect two from six people filed. Candidates are Karen Rogers, Matthew Sameck, Daniel W. Currence, Kyle Christopher Bryant, James “Jim” Bates and Jonathan “Jon” Rhoad. Each of the two terms is for three years. Bates and Rhoad have withdrawn from the race, but their names will appear on ballot.
Smithville
In Smithville, Mayor Damien Boley faces challengers Mary Ann Becker and Ali McClain for election to a two-year term.
Current First Ward Alderman Dan Ulledahl will face challengers April Haddock and Matt Lamb.
In the Second Ward, voters will choose between newcomers Ronald (Triple R) Russell or Debra Dotson. Incumbent Steve Sarver decided not to refile.
In the Third Ward, current Alderman Marvin Atkins faces no opposition but the ballot does include a write-in option.
All aldermanic terms in Smithville are for two years.
On the Smithville School Board, incumbent Len Matthies will face other candidates in Whitney Carlile, Scott Jacoby, Kelly Boley and Christopher Scott Palmer on the ballot. The top two vote-getters will be elected.
The Smithville Area Fire Protection District board has three positions on the April ballot: two six-year terms and one two-year term.
Ken Wilson, incumbent, has filed for the two-year term and is unopposed.
Those filing for the six-year terms are: incumbent Debbie Childress; incumbent Bob Painter, Jason Ekis, Blake Krieger and Ryan Larson. Larson did not return requests for comment. According to Fire Chief Dave Cline, Krieger was disqualified for election by the Missouri Ethics Commission, but because of missed deadlines for the printed ballot in Clay County, his name will still appear on the county’s ballot.
