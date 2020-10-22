CLAY COUNTY — Tracy Baldwin and Bruce Cantwell are facing off for the elected office of Clay County assessor on the November ballot.
Ahead of the election, Baldwin and Cantwell discussed issues with the Courier-Tribune like ensuring property values are assessed to fair market value, office oversight and if the position’s pay is adequate.
Biggest challenge
The biggest challenge facing the assessor’s office, Baldwin, a Republican, said is new legislation and regulations from the Missouri General Assembly.
“A way to remedy some of that is, hopefully, we could talk to some of the state legislators who have never stepped in the assessment department and talk through some of the issues we have with the new regulations,” he said.
Cantwell said he isn’t sure what the office’s biggest challenge is, but knows that since outgoing Assessor Cathy Rinehart, who has served as assessor for multiple decades, is not seeking reelection, having a new person fill the role will be challenging.
If he is elected, making sure property is assessed to fair market value will continue as it always has been, Baldwin said.
“I feel Clay County has always done a really good job of keeping up with the market,” he said. “I feel if you keep good, clean data, keep good information with your data and stay up with the market, it will take care of itself.”
Cantwell said contracted sources should be used to help fairly assess property values, and with them, he would learn the assessment process to ensure all county property owners are “happy” with their property values.
Property assessments in Clay County are completed taking new cost guide software into account. This data is combined with in-person assessments of property by appraisers who work in the assessor’s office. Market economy data is also considered as are sales records, said Baldwin.
“We have people that run sales ratio studies to come up with some of the fairness of assessments,” he said.
Details on how assessments are conducted and how that information is disseminated to the public, Baldwin, who currently works as deputy assessor, said could be improved.
“From my experience doing appeals and such, a lot of the confusion is the lack of information that the taxpayer has,” he said. “Something that I would like to do in the future is to either send more mailings out with the letters they receive or hold some sort of yearly or bi-yearly town hall information meeting.”
Cantwell also said the assessor’s office doesn’t currently provide enough information to the public.
“Myself, I don’t know much about what they do in the office besides assess the value of property, whether it be car or home or land,” he said. He would like to see a handout or mailing created that provides Clay Countians a better understanding of the office’s operations, if elected.
Resources, oversight & pay
When asked by the Courier-Tribune if the assessor’s office is adequately staffed and has needed resources to perform the office’s duties, Baldwin said adequacy may become an issue as the county continues to grow.
“As things grow, being the fastest growing county, down the road, I’m not so sure that we do have adequate resources to take care a lot of the growing concerns of the county,” he said.
Cantwell said he thinks the office has adequate resources, but if the county’s Annex project is completed, it would allow for more staff. If that happens, he said he would advocate for new staff and more training, if needed.
In terms of oversight, Baldwin said the assessor’s office has enough.
“We have other elected offices that oversee our department. We have the commission that oversees our department, we have the Board of Equalization that oversees our assessments, we have the state tax commission, we have state legislators and then most importantly, we have the taxpayers of the county that oversees our department,” he said.
Cantwell said some county residents may not believe there is enough oversight of the assessor’s office, but that he couldn’t say for sure as he has never been elected to the office.
Cantwell added if elected, he would work with staff to ensure the office is “doing the right thing” for citizens.
In recent years, pay for elected offices in the county has been hotly debated with some elected officeholders, like members of the county commission, voting for themselves and other officeholders to have pay raises. According to the joint assessor and collector’s website, claycountymo.tax, the assessor makes $77,389.26 annually.
Baldwin said as he has yet to serve as assessor, he cannot say if the pay is adequate for the work.
“… Four years down the road I’d be better prepared to answer that question,” he said.
Cantwell said the county pays well and he would not advocate for a pay increase. “I think the assessor pay is adequate,” he said.
