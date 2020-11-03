In the state representative race for District 17, incumbent Mark Ellebracht maintained his seat. The Democrat will return to Jefferson City for a third, two-year term.
He took 56% of the total ballots cast in the unofficial tally Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to uncertified results from the Clay County Election Board and the Missouri Secretary of State's office. Of the 18,901 total votes, Ellebracht captured 10,527 to Republican challenger Brandt Vircks' 8,374 votes.
The Democrat said he is honored to be reelected to the district that represents parts of Clay County including parts of Liberty, Pleasant Valley, Kansas City and Claycomo.
“I appreciate the chance to serve our community and do what is right by them,” he said. “I am deeply honored to get and maintain the voters’ trust as I prepare to head back to Jefferson City.”
Ellebracht said he hopes to continue to work across party lines to help keep the most vulnerable Missourians covered with appropriate insurance.
“We have been able to help those with mental health and developmental needs get the coverage they need,” he said. “It’s not a grandiose issue, but it is something we have done with both parties supporting the cause. I believe we can continue to move forward with issues such as this that resonate for both parties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.