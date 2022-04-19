CLAY COUNTY — While the packed spring election cycle concluded this month, voters will soon return to the polls to see another ballot packed with choices to make as the August primary includes a long list of state and county candidates.
Per the Clay County Constitution, fully in effect this year after being passed by voters in November 2020, the county commission is moving from a three, partisan member commission to a seven, nonpartisan member commission. As of this year, the commission will now be made up of a presiding commissioner, who can only vote in commission meetings in order to break a tie vote from other commissioners; three eastern commissioner seats with one serving at large; and three western district commissioners with one serving at large. Current Eastern District Commissioner is Megan Thompson and Western District Commissioner is Jon Carpenter. Both won their seats in 2020.
Those who filed for the August primary for the eastern at-large seat are: James “Jim” Shrimpton, current County Clerk Sandy Baldwin, Scott Hayes, JoAnn Lawson, Noel Shull and Steve Wolcott. The top two voter-getters will move onto the general election in November. The seat carries a two-year term.
Those who filed for the second eastern commissioner district seat are: Jay Johnson, Sherry Duffet, Lynn Spalding and Vern Windsor. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election for the four-year term.
Filing for the western at-large commission seat are: Jason Withington, Josiah Bechthold, Stephanie Freeman and Kenneth Jamison. The two who come away with the most votes will face off in the general election for the two-year term.
Primary candidates for the four-year, second western district commissioner seat are: Rodney Philips, Sharon Spero and Scott Wagner.
As incumbent Auditor Victor Hulbert and Prosecuting Attorney candidate Zachary Thompson were the only ones to file for their respective offices in the August election, they automatically win election and no general election in the fall for those races will take place. Thompson, who has served as an assistant county prosecuting attorney and is married to current Eastern Commissioner Thompson, is replacing outgoing Prosecuting Attorney Dan White. White, whose latest term ends this year, has served as prosecuting attorney since 2004.
As incumbent Jerry Nolte and fellow candidate Dan Troutz were the only two to file in the primary for presiding commissioner,, they automatically move on to face each other in the general election for the four-year seat.
Under the new constitution, other county offices that are elected positions are auditor, assessor, prosecuting attorney and sheriff. In 2020, Will Akin won the sheriff election while Tracy Baldwin won the assessor seat. Also under the constitution, offices of clerk, collector, public administrator, treasurer and recorder of deeds are no longer elected. Those positions moved to appointments.
Primary candidates have until May 17 to withdraw from a race without a court order if they choose. Absentee voting begins June 21 and the last day to register to vote for the August primary is July 6.
