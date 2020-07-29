For a complete copy of the Aug. 4 ballot and races on it, see the PDF attached to the digital version of this story online at mycouriertribune.com or on the Courier-Tribune app, Courier-Tribune NOW.

Primary voting includes additional safety, changes in voting locations

CLAY COUNTY — As primary Election Day approaches next week, voters need to be aware of polling site shifts and extra safety measures implemented to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Clay County Election Board Directors Patty Lamb and Tiffany Francis project around 35% voter turnout for the August primary.

In addition to voting in a voter's specific precinct, absentee ballots may be cast at the county Election Board office, 100 W. Mississippi St. in Liberty; or the Clay County Annex, 1901 NE 48th St. in Kansas City. Both facilities will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

Absentee voting will also be available at the Election Board office Monday, Aug. 3. For hours of operation Monday, call the election board office at 415-VOTE (8683).

Precinct changes

On Election Day in Kansas City North, those who vote in the 21 Gallatin 1 precinct will again vote at Gashland Elementary School as they did in June. In the 21 Gallatin 25 precinct, those who voted at Gashland Elementary School in June will resume voting at their previous polling location, Gashland United Methodist Church, in August.

In Gladstone, those in precinct Gallatin 14, who voted at Oakwood Manor Elementary School in June, will vote there again in August. Those in the Gallatin 15 precinct will also continue to vote at Chapel Hill School.

While those in Liberty precinct Liberty 1 cast ballots in June at Liberty United Methodist Church, for the August primary, voters will return to their former polling location at Second Baptist Church.

“Polling places will have the same as we did in June with the stylus pens, social distancing requirements and hand sanitizer. Voters will be asked to place their ID on the poll pads so that they are the only ones handling their ID, if they have ID other than a driver’s license or voter ID card,” Francis said. “Voters will hold the ID up for the judges and the judges will manually look the voters up in the roster. In addition, we have added sneeze guards so there is a barrier between poll workers and voters. As long as the county has a mandate in place, masks will be required for both voters and poll workers.”