CLAY COUNTY — Election filing for county offices closed Tuesday, March 31, with 21 people having filed. The August primary will determine which candidates from each political party will make it on the November general election ballot.
Western Commissioner
On the Republican ballot, current Clay County Collector Lydia McEvoy and challengers Josiah Bechthold, Barry McCullough and Rodney Phillips filed.
On the Democratic ballot, current state Rep. Jon Carpenter and current Clay County Assessor Cathy Rinehart threw their hats in the ring.
Incumbent Western Commissioner Gene Owen, also a Democrat, did not refile for office.
Eastern Commissioner
Dustin Bell is the lone Democrat who filed, meaning he will face the winner of the Republican primary on the November ballot.
Republicans who filed are Doug Ervin, Dan Troutz and current County Clerk Megan Thompson.
Incumbent Eastern Commissioner Luann Ridgeway did not refile for election.
Sheriff
As Will Akin is the lone Republican filer and Wick Pickard is the lone Democrat, the two will face off for election as sheriff on the November ballot.
Public Administrator
Jeremy Eden has filed as a Democrat for the office of public administrator and will face incumbent Sara Mills Rottger, a Republican, in the primary.
Assessor
The assessor primary ticket is full with three Republicans in Tracy Baldwin, Bill Keefer, and Chris Lonsdale. Bruce Cantwell is the lone Democrat and will face the Republican winner in the general election.
Treasurer
Incumbent Bob Nance along with Lisa Keefer and Jesse Leimkuehler filed as Republicans for treasurer. As there is no Democrat running, the winner of the primary will win the elected seat.
