CLAY COUNTY — In the Republican race for Clay County assessor, Tracy Baldwin claimed victory over Chris Lonsdale and Bill Keefer with nearly 49% of the 19,477 votes cast in 81 precincts.
Based on uncertified results from the Clay County Election Board, Baldwin captured 9,454 votes to Lonsdale’s 6,202, or nearly 32%. Bill Keefer won nearly 20% of votes cast with 3,821 votes.
“I’m super ecstatic, I couldn’t have it done it without all of my friends and family and supporters. I’m really excited to use my experience to serve Clay County. I’m excited for November,” said Baldwin, who currently works in the assessor’s office.
Baldwin will face the lone Democrat to run for assessor, Bruce Cantwell, in the November general election. The winner of that race will become the next county assessor.
