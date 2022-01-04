Candidate filing for election on the April 2022 ballot closed at 5 p.m. Dec. 28. The following is a listing of local candidates that will appear on the ballot.
Clay County Public Health
Because only one candidate filed for the one, unexpired, one-year term on the Clay County Public Health Board of Directors, that race will not appear on the ballot. The candidate who filed and will fill the seat effective in April is Lancer Gates.
Gladstone
Gladstone voters will elect one council member at large from four candidates on the April ballot. This seat carries a three-year term. Incumbent Bill Garnos will face competition from Kyle Yarber, Taylor Sherrell and Cody McElroy.
Holt
Holt voters will select two to serve on the aldermanic board from a pool of four at-large candidates. Both seats carry a two-year term. Candidates are current Alderman Patti Pyne along with James Misner, Pam Mick, Jess Alley and Leon Clifford. The top two vote-getters will be elected.
Holt Community Fire Protection District will not have an election on the ballot after only one candidate filed for the one open seat. Charles Dawson will serve a six-year term after the current term of Loren Thonan ends in April.
Kearney
Kearney School District will have two seats open on the April ballot. Both carry a term of three years. Incumbent John Kern will join Leonard Broughton, Rocky Brock, Aaron Bowers, Stacy Rule, Meredith Cole and Lydia Mack on the ballot. The top two vote-getters will be elected.
On the Kearney Board of Aldermen, as Gerri Spencer was the only candidate to file for the First Ward seat, she will automatically serve another a new two-year term. The Second Ward race however, is contested. Incumbent David Lehman will face former Alderman Marie Steiner for election to a two-year term.
Liberty
In the Liberty School District, school board incumbents D. Scott Connor and M. Andrew Roffman have decided to no file for their school board seats.
With two seats available, six people have filed. Karen Rogers was the first to file. Then Matthew Sameck, Daniel W. Currence, Kyle Christopher Bryant, James (Jim) Bates and Jonathan (Jon) Rhoad filed.
The school board seats are three-year terms.
This is an off year for the Liberty City Council so no elections will take place for the city.
The Liberty Hospital Board will not hold an election as Randy Baker filed for his current position, and Myron Neth filed for his current position. No additional candidates came forward.
Smithville
Smithville Mayor Damien Boley faces challengers Mary Ann Becker and Ali McClain.
Current Alderman Dan Ulledahl will face challengers April Haddock and Matt Lamb.
In Ward 2, current Alderman Steve Sarver decided not to refile. The seat will go to Ronald (Triple R) Russell or Debra Dotson.
In Ward 3, current Alderman Marvin Atkins will retain his seat as no one filed to challenge him.
The terms in Smithville are two years.
For the Smithville School Board, current board member Len Matthies has refiled for his seat. However, Sarah Lamer, the current vice president, has chosen not to refile.
The other candidates are Whitney Carlile, Scott Jacoby, Kelly Boley and Christopher Scott Palmer.
The Smithville Area Fire Protection District board has three positions on the April ballot; two 6-year terms and one 2-year term.
Ken Wilson, incumbent, has filed for the 2-year term and will be unopposed.
Those filing for the 6-year terms are: incumbent Debbie Childress; incumbent Bob Painter, Jason Ekis, Blake Krieger and Ryan Larson.
